GLOSSLAB, THE HYGIENE-FIRST, MEMBERSHIP BASED NAIL STUDIO, RELEASES PROPRIETARY NAIL + BEAUTY PRODUCTS

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOSSLAB, a hygiene-first, membership based nail studio operator, has just released a new line of proprietary nail polishes and nail treatments - in response to the overwhelming feedback and the success of the GLOSSLAB brand studios.

(PRNewsfoto/GLOSSLAB) (PRNewswire)

Founder Rachel Apfel Glass created GLOSSLAB when she saw a gap in the market during her years working at a hedge fund, when she found it nearly impossible to fit in an efficient manicure during the busy work week. After the birth of her second daughter, Rachel and a team of experts got together to open the first GLOSSLAB location in the Flatiron district of New York.

GLOSSLAB quickly grew in popularity, and currently has thousands of members. The hygiene-first, waterless, and membership based studio also features technology enhanced services such as online booking, cashless payment, and contactless check-in and check-out. GLOSSLAB patrons can choose from a curated group of performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class, long-lasting gel and non-toxic polishes.

The new line of GLOSSLAB products includes:

Nail-Strengthening Performance Nail Polish ($10)

SuperBoost Nail Treatment ($10)

All-in-One Base+Top Coat ($10)

Hand Cream ($18)

Foot Cream ($18)

Mani Pedi Kits ($45)

Everywhere Oil ($30)

"We are thrilled to bring GLOSSLAB products into so many homes across the country," says Rachel Apfel Glass, founder of GLOSSLAB. "You will be able to use our polishes and kits at home or on the go, wherever and whenever you need a mani or pedi touch up."

The GLOSSLAB products will be available on GLOSSLAB.com and will ship nationwide, as well as be sold in GLOSSLAB's 17 locations including: New York City (Chelsea, Nomad, Columbus Circle, Noho, Upper East Side (E 69th + E 84th), Tribeca, Flatiron, West Village), Connecticut (Westport), New Jersey (Hoboken), Maryland (Bethesda), Washington, DC (Dupont Circle + Union Market), Texas (Preston Royal, Dallas) and Florida (Coconut Grove + Red Road) - with additional studios to open in Houston and across DC, FL, NJ and the NY metro area.

GLOSSLAB has become the go-to destination for top names including: Lil Yachty, The Chainsmokers, Jennifer Garner, Kate Bock, Minka Kelly, Neil Patrick Harris, Matt James, and PK Subban.

For more information on GLOSSLAB and their product line, please visit glosslab.com . Follow along on Instagram at: @glosslab .

ABOUT GLOSSLAB:

Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB with a mission to modernize the nail studio experience with its hygiene-first, membership based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB's guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future forward studio features technology enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glosslab