Guidehouse Designated as 2023 Military Friendly® Employer

Company Also Named to 2023 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, announced today that it has been recognized as a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY for the fourth consecutive year. Guidehouse is also proud to be named to 2023 Military Spouse Friendly® Employers.

"At Guidehouse, we have always taken great pride in creating meaningful opportunities for veterans and military spouses," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Veterans bring a sense of mission importance that helps expand our views of the world to develop innovative solutions for different regions, industries, and challenges. This prestigious recognition from Military Friendly is a great honor that we share with our veteran colleagues."

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly® survey.

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation elevate the standard for military programs globally; they have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. "For these employers, hiring military is more than just the right thing to do; it's a standard that makes good business sense."

Guidehouse offers numerous services and support to veteran employees and their families. Enhancing the company's commitment to a military friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of veterans. The company is also a recipient of the prestigious Seven Seals Award, signifying our commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

Guidehouse will be showcased along with other 2023 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. For more information about military job opportunities at Guidehouse please visit https://guidehouse.com/careers/veterans.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 15,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

