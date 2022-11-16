Hydrite Installs First On-Site Solar Panel Array in Visalia, California

VISALIA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite has completed the installation of its first on-site solar array at the company's Visalia, California facility.

Hydrite's new solar array at its Visalia, California facility reflects a company-wide focus on improving operational efficiency and reducing resource consumption.

The 126 kW solar photovoltaic system will provide roughly 16% of the location's annual electricity consumption, offsetting nearly 50 tons of CO2e emissions annually.

This sustainable source of power will continue to support growing production demands in the region for Hydrite's food and agricultural solutions.

"Our investment in solar power affirms Hydrite's commitment to sustainability, which is an important component of our overall strategic plan," Hydrite President Kevin Honkamp said.

The project was completed by Kuubix Construction Group, a commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) group based in Visalia.

Just one of several energy-efficiency projects, Hydrite continues to closely monitor energy use throughout its manufacturing and distribution operations to identify improvement initiatives and set quantitative environmental goals.

To maintain environmental impact transparency, Hydrite routinely communicates sustainability performance to customers and key stakeholders through their sustainability report and other reporting platforms.

"Understanding and improving our energy initiatives helps us work towards a sustainable future for our company and the communities that we operate in," Hydrite Chief Operating Officer Joe Weishar said.

Visalia's electricity grid already prioritizes renewable energy, and the new solar array's annual avoidance of greenhouse gas emissions is estimated to be the equivalent of driving more than 120,000 miles per the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

About Hydrite

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in more than 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 tractors, van trailers, tankers and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. www.hydrite.com

Contact: Judy Allen, judy.allen@hydrite.com

