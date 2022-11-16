Legrand Named to FORBES’ 2022 List of “World’s Best Employers”

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --. Legrand® , a world leader in electrical, digital infrastructure and connected solutions, has announced it has been listed among the "World's Best Employers" by FORBES . This marks the third consecutive year that Legrand, which employs 39,000 employees in nearly 90 countries, has made the sixth annual list.

Developed in partnership with market research firm Statista and informed by a survey of 150,000 full- and part-time employees from 57 countries working for international companies and institutions, the list recognizes global employers that are deeply committed to corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality, as well as social responsibility.

"We're truly honored to have our efforts recognized by such an esteemed media outlet," says John Selldorff, CEO of Legrand North and Central America. "As we reflect on our success and advancements for development, engagement and diversity made over the past year, there's no greater motivator than recognition like this as we look ahead to our goals for 2023 and beyond."

To meet its medium and long-term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals, Legrand has found great value over the past 20 years in developing near-term roadmaps to detail priorities for the Company with specific defined objectives to be achieved. To date, Legrand has made great progress including launching a Supplier Diversity Program, developing Early in Career hiring programs, and committing to the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion . Among the goals detailed in the current 2022 - 2024 CSR Road Map , Legrand offers 4,000 Early in Career opportunities each year. They are also increasing the percentage of management positions filled by women, ensuring entities are third party certified for best in class diverse practices, developing 200 additional relationships with suppliers qualified as "diverse and inclusive," expanding social protections for 100 percent of employees through Legrand's Serenity ON program, and more.

"Just as Legrand is committed to improving lives by transforming the spaces where we live, work, and meet, we're also committed to our workforce," says Selldorff. "Delivering on CSR plays a pivotal role in attracting and retaining top talent in today's market. We're humbled and grateful to know that our efforts are appreciated by those who matter most: Our people."

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

