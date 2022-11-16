SparkCognition Government Systems' (SGS) President and General Manager Logan Jones Elected to the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), developing trusted artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, today announced its President and General Manager, Logan Jones, has been elected to the National Defense Industrial Association's (NDIA) Board of Directors. Jones represents SGS as a non-traditional defense contractor, bringing NDIA invaluable insights from the perspective of a company solely focused on delivering artificial intelligence solutions to defense and national security. Jones' appointment ultimately serves to advance the NDIA mission of engaging thoughtful and innovative leaders to promote the best policies, practices, products, and technology for warfighters and others who ensure the safety and security of our nation.

"NDIA has a long, rich history of bringing together our nation's leaders in the public and private sectors to strengthen the government-industry partnership, driving innovation and building the future of defense," said Secretary Robert O. Work, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the SGS Board, and Distinguished Senior Fellow for Defense and National Security at the Center for a New American Security. "Logan's leadership at SGS and now on the Board of NDIA ensures that a fresh, critical perspective is represented as we head into heated global competition for military-technical superiority, where cutting edge technologies like artificial intelligence will play a key role."

The NDIA Board of Directors is composed of senior leaders across the broad spectrum of companies that support national security and comprise the defense industrial base. As one of its newest members, Jones joins executives from organizations like The Boeing Company, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, Raytheon Technologies, and more. Jones brings his experience at the helm of SGS, where he leads the company in its mission to deliver cutting edge AI solutions to government and defense's most critical challenges. Prior to SGS, Jones served as the Vice President and founding member of the largest aerospace venture fund and innovation group, Boeing HorizonX. His extensive experience advancing technology adoption within the DoD at the innovation arm of a large commercial defense company and through his work at SGS provides him a unique point of view that will play a role in shaping the future of NDIA.

"I am humbled to join the NDIA Board of Directors, which represents over 1,800 businesses and more than 66,000 individuals whose work is essential to helping advance U.S. national security interests," said Jones. "The work this organization continues to do serves to ensure innovation and progress is positioned at the forefront of the industry's push to marry next-generation technology with the initiatives of the US government."

About the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA)

The National Defense Industrial Association drives strategic dialogue in national security by identifying key issues and leveraging the knowledge and experience of its military, government, industry, and academic members to address them. NDIA, comprised of its Affiliates, Chapters, Divisions, and 1,610 corporate and 65,000 individual members, is a non-partisan, non-profit, educational association that has been designated by the IRS as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization - not a lobby firm - and was founded to educate its constituencies on all aspects of national security. For 100 years, NDIA has provided a platform through which leaders in government, industry, and academia can collaborate and provide solutions to advance the national security and defense needs of the nation.

About SparkCognition Government Systems

SparkCognition Government Systems' (SGS) award-winning AI solutions solve the most critical challenges for government, national security, and defense. Using its patented AI, machine learning, and natural language technologies, SGS analyzes complex and diverse data in real time to inform and accelerate decision making, predict future outcomes, prescribe next-best actions, and augment human intelligence. We partner with organizations to ensure mission readiness, national security, and operational excellence. For in-depth information about SGS and its offerings, visit www.sparkgov.ai.

