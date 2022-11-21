First National Bank Named a Charlotte Top Workplace

Banking Subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation Receives Recognition One Year After Opening

Regional Headquarters in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced it has been named a Top Workplace by The Charlotte Observer, which recognizes Charlotte-area companies that are committed to making their organizations great places to work.

The Charlotte Top Workplaces recognition resonates with FNB's ongoing growth in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina. In 2021, the Company celebrated the grand opening of FNB Tower-Charlotte, its prominent regional headquarters, as a significant milestone in its regional expansion since first entering the Charlotte market in 2017.

"FNB's success in Charlotte can be attributed to strong local leadership and our Company's proven approach to growth," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our Company focuses on providing a modern workspace, flexibility for our employees and a collaborative team environment. The result is an inclusive culture that attracts experienced, dynamic professionals who share our values."

The Top Workplaces awards are determined solely by employee feedback and are compiled by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

According to Brad Jones, FNB's Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking for the Carolinas and Charlotte Regional President, "FNB makes sure our local bankers have the authority, deep product set and support they need to serve local businesses and consumers. As a result, we have assembled an outstanding team who has made it possible for us to build an impactful presence and stand out in a very competitive market."

FNB operates nearly 100 branches and more than 300 ATMs in North Carolina, with nearly 15 branches and more than 80 ATMs in its Charlotte Region. The latest recognition by The Charlotte Observer reinforces FNB's commitment to provide an exceptional culture and adds to more than 40 workplace awards the Company has received in markets throughout its footprint.

For more information about the extensive recognition FNB has earned for its differentiated culture, which focuses on doing what is right for all of its stakeholders, visit the Company's Awards and Recognition webpage at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $43 billion and approximately 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

