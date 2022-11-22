Darling Ingredients Executive Vice President, Rousselot Jos Vervoort to Retire; Jeroen Colpaert to Succeed Vervoort

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) ) the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that Jos Vervoort, Executive Vice President, Rousselot (Darling Ingredients' collagen brand), will retire effective June 30, 2023, after more than 16 years of service. Jeroen Colpaert has been named to succeed Vervoort, effective Jan. 2, 2023.

Vervoort has served as Executive Vice President, Rousselot since 2017. He has been instrumental in developing Rousselot into the world leader in collagen peptides. He has served in a number of different capacities for Darling Ingredients and its predecessor VION Ingredients since March 2006, including Vice President, Rousselot and Managing Director, Rousselot EMEA.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jos for his dedicated service and significant contributions to our company over the years," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Jos has played a critical role in growing our collagen business and positioning Darling Ingredients' as a global leader in collagen-based solutions for the food, health & nutrition, bio-medical, and pharmaceutical sectors."

Reporting to Stuewe, Colpaert will be responsible for Darling Ingredients' collagen brand Rousselot, which consists of 11 collagen facilities around the world, an expertise center in Ghent, Belgium, and sales offices in France, Japan and Malaysia. Colpaert will also be responsible for overseeing the integration of the Gelnex business upon regulatory approval.

Currently Darling Ingredients Managing Director, Rendering and Specialties, Belgium and Global Food Grade Casings business, Colpaert has more than 25 years of experience in operations, strategy and leadership. He joined Darling Ingredients in 2014 and has overseen critical acquisitions and integrations in the company's Rendering and Specialties business line. Prior to his work at Darling Ingredients, Colpaert managed several businesses at a predecessor of Linde Gas. Colpaert has a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Ghent, Belgium and an International Master's in Business Administration from Vlerick Business School in Ghent, Belgium. He is fluent in Dutch, English, French, German and Spanish.

"Jeroen brings the perfect blend of operational excellence, sales and marketing experience and integration execution to this critical role," Stuewe said. "He brings a wealth of experience that is well suited to drive the future growth of our collagen business."

