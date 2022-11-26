VENUSTAS Announces Heated Apparel Seasonal Plans For Black Friday Holiday Sale

LITTLETON, Mass., Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VENUSTAS, a global-leading heated apparel brand, is excited to release sale plans for Black Friday Holiday this week. With a mission to develop any accessible products, VENUSTAS Black-Friday Plan is expected to not only inject cheers into this holiday but also give more warmth for this winter with affordable shopping.

"Now, we are in the season of sale. Black Friday Holiday provides a great opportunity for us to connect with our new customers and long-term customers. To let everyone enjoy the festive mood, we take the advantage of this special holiday to launch the exciting plans," Said Michael Lee, CEO of VENUSTAS.

On VENUSTAS official website, this season plan runs from November 24th to November 30th with the following surprise: 30% off on selected clothing, flash sale on best sellers, and up to 35% on unisex collection.

VENUSTAS Amazon holiday season has started on Nov. 25th with prime exclusive discounts. It came with up to 20% off on selected styles, like Men's V-neck 7.4V Heated Vest. It seemed like a warm-up offer to kick off Black Friday.

To keep up with the holiday boom, Amazon Deal of the Day is specially scheduled by VENUSTAS on Nov.27th, aimed at every customer. Everyone can simply enjoy generous discounts on VENUSTAS heated apparel, including heated jackets, heated vests, heated hoodies, and heated gloves. In VENUSTAS announcement, its classic style Women's 7.4V Heated Vest enjoys 40% off and the best seller Men's 7.4V heated jacket with surprise prize at $104.99.

Also, VENUSTAS makes some surprises on the new offerings. It gives customers new chances to embrace a fresh winter with up to 30% off.

"Our season is not long, but we hope everyone can get benefit from this announcement. That's always what we have done, no matter in the past or future,"VENUSTAS CEO Michael said. "Black Friday Holiday belongs to us. Driven by this simple idea, we make this deal for our past, present, and new customers. As a warm brand, we would bring you a warm holiday".

About VENUSTAS Heated Apparel:

VENUSTAS, as a young and lively heated apparel brand, has successfully occupied the market with unremitting efforts. As VENUSTAS believes in "Live without limits", what it wants to do is to develop products without limits and cover warmth to everyone. With over 10,000 happy customers, VENUSTAS is constantly upgrading old styles and developing new offerings.

For more information, visit https://venustasofficial.com/. Follow VENUSTAS on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube.

View original content:

SOURCE Venustas Heated Apparel