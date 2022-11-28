Black couple wins $1.2 M grant to reimagine STEM education

STEM-related pathways are the future of learning in and out of schools and for the workforce.

OAK PARK, Ill., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HEPH Foundation, an education-focused foundation, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $1.2 Million grant to support its commitment to learners. The grant is provided by the How We Learn Fund, a fund administered by the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation.

steve and sheila conner, founders of Heph Foundation (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to receive support for our mission to prepare learners for the future of work," said HEPH Foundation founder Steven Conner. "Our work helps children quantum leap beyond their fears of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) to find pathways to the future." He continues: "This support is essential in helping us continue our work to advance appreciation, acceptance, and excitement around the importance of STEM."

HEPH Foundation helps diverse students embrace STEM-related study. Students are provided access to tools and new ways of learning that enhance current educational practices.

With a robust and sustainable organizational infrastructure coupled with a comprehensive proprietary curricula and program offerings, the HEPH Foundation will use the funding to successfully implement a STEM/STEAM learning initiative for America's students starting with the Chicagoland area, delivering on national educational standards, cultivating lifelong love of learning, and building collaborations with parents and teachers to problem-solve, build trust and evolve the educational landscape to benefit every learner.

The HEPH Foundation is an educational foundation whose mission is to transform disengaged learners into lifelong inquisitive STEM learners with the knowledge and social-emotional skills to solve any problem.

How We Learn Group was founded by parents, teachers, scholars, and business professionals who agree that a break from conventional theories of learning is needed to affect meaningful change in our societies.

The OPRF Community Foundation has built lasting connections among area residents and locally-based service programs. The Foundation focuses on helping its donors identify and achieve their long-term philanthropic goals, providing grants and leadership support to organizations working to effect positive change for the residents of Oak Park, River Forest and surrounding communities.

