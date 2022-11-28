Nuvve Holding Corp. Announces Participation in Upcoming SHARE Series on December 5, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global cleantech company electrifying the planet through its intelligent energy platform, today announced its participation in an upcoming retail investor-focused event. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:00am ET (7:00am PT). Gregory Poilasne, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Nuvve, will present an overview of the company and participate in a "fireside chat" style Q&A session.

The livestream of this event will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately one year following the event.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) has developed a proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, including its Grid Integrated Vehicle ("GIVe™") cloud-based software platform, that enables it to link multiple electric vehicle ("EV") batteries into a virtual power plant to provide bi-directional energy to the electrical grid in a qualified and secure manner.. Combining the world's most advanced V2G technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. With products designed to transform EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is working toward making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.

