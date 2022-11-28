Promethean Acquires Explain Everything to Continue Delivering Transformational Collaboration and Learning Experiences

Strategic acquisition will provide rapid technology innovation to create new solutions that address teaching, learning, and collaboration needs

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean®, a leading global education technology company, today announced it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Explain Everything, a leading digital whiteboard platform for creating engaging lessons, activities, and interactive presentations. The Explain Everything app provides users with an infinite canvas to draw, animate, create videos, and collaborate and is available on all mobile platforms. With the new acquisition, Promethean will merge the existing Explain Everything team and platform into its standing operations and portfolio.

Promethean's award-winning technology solutions deliver a robust, seamless, and secure experience, with features that respond to educators' and workplace users' unique needs around the globe. Its comprehensive edtech solution also includes superior professional development and customer support.

Learning and collaboration are essential to progress in any field, and Promethean's mission is to transform them for the better. As education and the workplace evolve, Promethean is dedicated to bringing new product offerings, alliances, and partnerships to help our customers get the most from cutting-edge technology and ensure they're ready for what's next. The inclusion of Explain Everything's digital whiteboard platform into Promethean's product portfolio will build upon both companies' visions in edtech and beyond.

"As technology evolves, Promethean continues to look to the future to provide the best solutions to transform learning experiences. Joining the Explain Everything team with ours is part of our commitment to continuously innovate and work towards providing a superior interactive experience from anywhere," said Vin Riera, chief executive officer at Promethean. "This exciting opportunity and new relationship for both companies will allow us to expand our already robust offerings to better serve customers' needs."

"We're thrilled to now be part of the Promethean team," said Reshan Richards, co-founder and chief executive officer at Explain Everything. "Explain Everything's mission to impact teaching and learning in all settings is in perfect alignment with Promethean's more than 25 years of education technology leadership. Together, we will continue to provide the most effective interactive learning tools for students and teachers around the world."

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire —designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

About Explain Everything

Explain Everything is a leading whiteboard platform designed to help teachers and students create and complete engaging lessons and assignments, video capture, and collaborate. With over 20 million downloads of its native applications worldwide, the software continues to be one of the top educational tools on both Apple and Google platforms and was recognized as one of the Apple App Store's Best of 2020 for Leading the Classroom.

