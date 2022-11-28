SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER ROBBIN ITKIN SELECTED AS INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN AWARD NOMINEE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Robbin Itkin has been selected as a nominee by the Los Angeles Times for its 'Inspirational Women Awards.' The awards recognize female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.

"Robbin is a leader in the legal profession and the Los Angeles community," said Sklar Kirsh Co-Founding Partner Jeffrey Sklar. "She is skilled, strategic, and resourceful in her service of firm clients and in her participation in the business community at large."

Itkin is a leader in Sklar Kirsh's bankruptcy practice group. Her experience restructuring debt includes resolutions in Chapter 11 cases and restructurings outside the courtroom. The feature states that Itkin "uses her problem solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with others in fragile economic straits." Experienced at representing a range of parties in the bankruptcy process, she has protected claims and interests of debtors, creditors, equity and bondholders' committees, purchasers and trustees in corporate restructurings and bankruptcies, as well as Ponzi-scheme victims.

Her excellence in complex matters has earned her recognition as a Chambers USA-ranked attorney in restructuring. Super Lawyers has featured her since 2005 and has named her among Southern California's Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers. She also is recognized by Best Lawyers in Southern California and Martindale Hubbell. Itkin was the recipient in 2013 of the Century City Bar Association's "Bankruptcy Lawyer of the Year" award and was featured on the inaugural list of LawDragon's 2020 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers. In 2021, the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Robbin among its Women of Influence – Attorneys. In 2021 and 2022, the Los Angeles Times' "Business of Law" issue named Robbin a "Legal Visionary". She was previously recognized in the Sunday New York Times for her compassion for her clients and those affected by financial distress.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

