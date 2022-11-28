VIDA Launches VIDA Intelligence Portal 2.0 to Accelerate Onboarding of Clinical Trial Sites

VIDA Intelligence Portal Embraced by More Than 1,000 Global Sites to Ease Participation in Clinical Trials

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSNA 2022 – VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. (VIDA), the leader in imaging intelligence, has announced the availability of VIDA Intelligence Portal 2.0, a major upgrade of its cloud native, AI-enabled Intelligence platform. The newly updated platform drives efficiencies in clinical trial imaging operations by optimizing staff training, image data collection and data quality, curation and management. New digital onboarding features in VIDA Intelligence Portal 2.0 greatly simplify the enrollment process for trial sites.

"We are thrilled to see sponsors and trial sites across the globe embracing VIDA Intelligence Portal," said Todd Johnson, VIDA CTO. "By empowering new sites to participate in imaging-based clinical trials, we are proud to be extending patient access to novel therapy opportunities. The enhancements to VIDA Intelligence Portal make it easier for sites to become fully certified and operational and to quickly enroll in trials with full confidence in the quality of their image acquisition, staff training and readiness."

The global network of sites equipped with VIDA Intelligence Portal has expanded to more than 1,000 in less than a year since its release. Hospitals and now imaging centers are engaging with VIDA to participate in clinical trials. Among this group is RAYUS Radiology, a 150-site national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology. Several other imaging center groups in the United States and Europe have also entered into agreements with VIDA in the last month.

VIDA has an aggressive roadmap for the VIDA Intelligence Portal, including several new data intelligence services to further accelerate clinical trials. For example, VIDA is well positioned to intelligently identify qualified sites for new trial opportunities.

Leading this development of VIDA Intelligence Portal is an expert in cloud-based imaging platforms. "I'm passionate about creating innovative, secure cloud products that make our lives better; improving and accelerating clinical trials checks that box for me," said Michel Blaha, VP of Engineering, VIDA, who recently joined the company to lead the evolution of the VIDA Portal. "In my debut at VIDA, I've experienced the passion of this team and, equally important, I've learned how transformative our platform is for customers and for the patients they serve."

For sponsors, imaging centers or provider sites interested in VIDA Intelligence Portal, please contact VIDA at https://vidalung.ai/connect to arrange a demonstration at RSNA or virtually.

About VIDA Diagnostics, Inc.

VIDA is an imaging intelligence company, accelerating therapies to patients through AI-powered precision biomarkers. With precise quantitative endpoints and its trial orchestration platform, VIDA Intelligence Portal, VIDA is helping biopharma sponsors save millions in drug development costs. In addition, VIDA Insights™ empowers physicians to better manage patients with or at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, asthma, emphysema, lung cancer, and COVID-19. VIDA's software is FDA cleared, CE-marked, Health Canada licensed, TGA registered, and PMDA certified for clinical use in the U.S., European Economic Area, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at https://vidalung.ai. Follow @vidalung on Twitter and LinkedIn.

