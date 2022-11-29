The George Washington University Joins Global edX Partner Network, Offering Its First MicroMasters® Program and Online Doctorate of Public Health Degree

New online programs create a stackable degree pathway for learners at a top-ranked public health school

WASHINGTON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University (GW) and edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that GW has joined the global edX partner community and will be launching a MicroMasters program in Public Health as well as an online Doctorate of Public Health (DrPH). The new programs, available through GW's Milken Institute School of Public Health , will provide learners with a stackable degree pathway and the opportunity to continue their education at a top-ranked school.

edX's MicroMasters programs create an innovative on-ramp for learners looking to pursue a master's degree, in addition to providing a valuable, standalone credential. Learners who complete the MicroMasters program in Public Health at GW will be eligible to earn credit toward the university's online Master of Public Health degree. The online DrPH, modeled after GW's on-campus program and developed under edX's flexible degree model , is an interdisciplinary leadership program that aims to train public health thought-leaders and practitioners who are ready to shape public health policy and practice and lead organizational change.

"2U has been a great partner in helping GW expand access to public health and healthcare management education when the need for a strong public health workforce is more important than ever, in the US and globally," said Lynn Goldman, dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health. "Growing and evolving our programs has resulted in us becoming one of the top-ranked schools in the world. The partnership with edX continues that evolution, broadening the education pathways available for learners to become public health professionals and leading the way to improved health for everyone, everywhere."

GW has been a 2U university partner since 2012. In addition to the Master of Public Health, GW currently offers a Master of Health Administration as well as a variety of boot camps and executive education courses in partnership with 2U and edX. To date, 2U's partnership with GW has resulted in the enrollment of more than 8,000 students.

"The George Washington University is committed to expanding access to education in a variety of in-demand fields," said Christopher Alan Bracey, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at GW. "This partnership expansion with edX allows us to continue to grow our online offerings and deliver high-quality, innovative programs to talented learners and leaders around the globe."

"The creation of a stackable degree pathway, from MicroMasters programs to DrPH, underscores GW's commitment to innovation in public health education and meeting the diverse needs of its students," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX. "We're proud to work with GW to develop these world-class online education programs based on the shared vision of unlocking the potential of every learner."

In the heart of the nation's capital with additional programs in Virginia, The George Washington University was created by an Act of Congress in 1821. Today, GW is the largest institution of higher education in the District of Columbia. The university offers comprehensive programs of undergraduate and graduate liberal arts study, as well as degree programs in medicine, public health, law, engineering, education, business, and international affairs. Each year, GW enrolls a diverse population of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students from across the United States and around the world.

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 46 million learners world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org.

