Road trip with the iconic 2023 Times Square New Year's Eve Numerals marks Kia's third cross- country tour

Stops include Los Angeles, CA , Las Vegas, NV , Franklin, TN , Washington, D.C. , Philadelphia, PA , and arrival in NYC

Provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to "experience the future" with an early welcome to the New Year

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America kicked off an early start to celebrating the arrival of 2023 with a nationwide tour of the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve Numerals that will illuminate New York City's Times Square on December 31, when the Ball Drops and the New Year begins. Yesterday, the 2023 Numerals departed the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and began a coast-to-coast road trip designed to bring the excitement and anticipation of the New Year to people across the country. The Numerals are being towed by a 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro, and along the 2,795 mile journey, the 2023 Numerals will stop in exciting locations in conjunction with special holiday events to help share the anticipation. Scheduled stops along the cross-country route include the following:

Kia America Heralds Start of 2023 Celebration with Nationwide Tour of Iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Numerals (PRNewswire)

Area 15 – Las Vegas, NV – 12/1

Dickens Festival – Franklin, TN – 12/10

D.C. Holiday Market – Washington, D.C. – 12/14 – 12/15

German Christmas Village – Philadelphia, PA – 12/17 – 12/18

Arrival - Times Square – New York City , NY – 12/20

"For the third consecutive year, Kia America is proud to share the excitement and anticipation of the New Year with people across the U.S., before delivering the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve Numerals to their home at One Times Square," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "This nationwide road trip is the perfect beginning to New Year's celebrations and a great way to start 2023 on a positive note."

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America