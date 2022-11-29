Northwestern Mutual Strengthens Milwaukee's Cultural Scene with Nearly $3 Million in Grants

Company contributes $1.5 million to Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Powering Milwaukee Campaign

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is committed to helping the company's hometown of Milwaukee flourish as a great place to live, work and visit. Recently named as one of the best places to travel in 2023, Milwaukee and its cultural scene are on an upward trajectory. Today, Northwestern Mutual announced nearly $3 million in grants to help sustain Milwaukee's growth and support the city's leading destinations.

"The exceptional attractions Milwaukee has to offer are at the core of what makes our city a place where residents thrive and visitors want to keep coming back to," said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Milwaukee is a great city, and Northwestern Mutual is proud to play a role in ensuring these culturally enriching experiences and organizations are here to stay."

Spotlight: Milwaukee Repertory Theater

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater recently launched its Powering Milwaukee Campaign to support the construction of an entirely new, expanded theater center, comprised of three state-of-the-art flexible performance spaces, a new education and engagement center, upgraded welcoming spaces, and more.

Northwestern Mutual has made a $1.5 million commitment to the capital campaign, which will allow the Milwaukee Repertory Theater to create a modern performance complex in its current location in downtown Milwaukee. The company's investment will also support the naming and reconceptualization of the Northwestern Mutual Riverwalk, where a portion of the riverwalk outside of the historic Oneida Street Power Station building will be redesigned to serve as a space to gather pre- and post-show and for events, receptions and celebrations.

"Northwestern Mutual is a pillar of the community – they recognize that the strength of cultural institutions like Milwaukee Rep are integral to the success of our city," said Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Rep Executive Director. "We are grateful for their generous contribution to our Powering Milwaukee Capital Campaign, which will enable us to reimagine our theatrical home for the needs of today, the possibilities of tomorrow, and power a new era of theatre from Milwaukee, and for Milwaukee."

The company's additional funding supports prominent destinations throughout the city, including Betty Brinn Children's Museum, Discovery World, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Public Museum, Summerfest, United Performing Arts Fund and Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

Locally, Northwestern Mutual also collaborates with community organizations to increase access to quality education and revitalize Milwaukee's Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods.

About The Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. It accomplishes this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. The Northwestern Mutual Foundation's efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making the company's hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $560 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

