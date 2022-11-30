Attain Partners Founder and CEO, Greg Baroni, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

GovCon leader recognized at WashingtonExec's annual Pinnacle Awards

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baroni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Attain Partners, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at WashingtonExec's annual Pinnacle Awards today, celebrating the career of an industry icon whose contributions to the GovCon community will live on for decades.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition," said Baroni. "Though I'm not done yet, I look back on my career thus far with tremendous gratitude and pride. Working for and with the best of the best, and blessed by God's grace, I am incredibly proud of the innovative, market leading work that my teams and I have delivered to our clients in the government and public sector industries, as well as the positive impact that we've achieved through giving back to the communities in which we live and work."

Known for his passion for innovation and entrepreneurship, Baroni has been honored with numerous industry leadership awards and recognitions, including the coveted E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year, Fed 100, Fast Company's Fast 50, Consulting Magazine's Top 25, Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100, and the Greater Washington Government Contracting Awards' Executive of the Year, among others.

"We are thrilled to honor Greg with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and leadership throughout the years," said WashingtonExec founder and CEO JD Kathuria. "His achievements, dedication, and commitment to our industry make him an extraordinary businessman and colleague. He has uniquely distinguished himself as a leading GovCon figure and his legacy of excellence will live on for years to come. I can't wait to see what he accomplishes in this next chapter!"

Currently, Baroni is the founder of Attain, LLC (whose federal business Maximus bought in 2021), and the founder and CEO of Attain Partners, Attain Capital Partners, and Attain Sports and Entertainment. Before founding Attain, Baroni held various leadership roles at Unisys Corporation, including corporate senior vice president of the company and president of its Federal Systems and Global Public Sector Unit after having spent nearly 20 years at KPMG Consulting, departing the company as its senior vice president of Public Services, serving nonprofit, education, healthcare, and government clients.

"My future contributions are uncharted territory," said Baroni. "But one thing is certain, my focus will continue to be on building impact and legacy. There is much work still to be done!"

Earlier this week, George Mason University announced the largest gift to a center within the School of Business from Greg Baroni and his wife, Camille. The first-of-its-kind university center to address business, technology, policy, and regulatory issues in government contracting, the Center for Government Contracting will change its name to the Greg and Camille Baroni Center for Government Contracting in honor of the new donors. The non-partisan entrepreneurial center will be the first donor-named center within Mason's School of Business.

