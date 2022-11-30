DIY Career Coaching Using Personality, Interests and Predicted Job Satisfaction Scores

Make better career decisions with new resources and podcast episodes from The Myers-Briggs Company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent shifts in the workforce have allowed people to question their relationship with work, where (despite spending a third of their lives) only one fifth of employees report being passionate about what they do.

In honor of National Career Development month (November), The Myers-Briggs Company put together career resources and podcast episodes so you can be your own career coach. https://www.mbtionline.com/en-US/programs/Free-Career-Resources (PRNewswire)

In honor of National Career Development Month (November), The Myers-Briggs Company offered new career exploration resources to support people from all life stages in making informed career decisions, planning next steps, and finding job satisfaction, including

MBTI® learning styles guide: Includes tips on how to utilize MBTI® personality strengths for more productive learning, with strategies tailored for each MBTI type preference.

Adulting cheat sheet : For students looking to understand and develop their skills, this resource has resume builder, career readiness, and job search tools.

Career exploration tips : Learn to develop a career mission statement with expert guidance and helpful activities.

Perks of the podcast

In addition to the above resources, the two newest episodes of The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast cover different ends of the career spectrum.

First, the Finding a Career with Purpose episode features Harvard-educated career coach Julie Gross. Second, the Burnout episode features Dr. Christina Maslach (who recently published The Burnout Challenge book) sharing what employees, HR and companies get wrong about workplace burnout.

Career paths with personalized predicted satisfaction scores

For those interested in exploring career options tailored to their unique personality, MBTIonline Careers is offering a personalized report including your MBTI type, your top 300 career matches ranked by your predicted career satisfaction scores, and more.

The MBTIonline Careers is 15% off until December 26th with code GIFT22.

