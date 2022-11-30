Elevation Oncology to Participate at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced that Shawn M. Leland, PharmD, RPh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.

A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevationoncology.com/events.

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.

Elevation Oncology is founded on the belief that every patient living with cancer deserves to know what is driving the growth of their disease and have access to therapeutics that can stop it. We aim to make genomic tests actionable by selectively developing drugs to inhibit the specific alterations that have been identified as drivers of tumor growth. Together with our peers, we work towards a future in which each tumor's unique genomic test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine to enable an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Our most advanced candidate, seribantumab, is intended to inhibit tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study for patients with solid tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 gene fusion. Details on the Phase 2 CRESTONE study are available at www.NRG1fusion.com. Our other product candidate, EO-3021, is a differentiated, clinical stage antibody drug conjugate that targets Claudin18.2 and is currently being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.ElevationOncology.com

