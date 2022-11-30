Iconic Air Announces Emissions Reduction Partnership with Diversified Energy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Air and Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified Energy") are excited to announce a partnership to automate, benchmark, and manage carbon emissions with Iconic Air's Emissions Intelligence™ platform. Diversified Energy is leveraging the platform as part of its Smarter Asset Management program - a commitment to incorporate sustainability into the fabric of its financing and operating strategies.

Diversified Energy is a member of the United Nations' Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) and was recently awarded the Gold Standard, recognizing its demonstrated commitment to setting aggressive and achievable multi-year plans designed to accurately measure and significantly reduce methane emissions.

Paul Espenan, Senior Vice President-EHS at Diversified Energy, commented:

"One of the foundational elements of our business is being responsible stewards of our assets. Deploying solutions that support our comprehensive initiatives and transparent reporting allow us to continue to responsibly produce our natural gas. We are glad to have the support of Iconic Air as we navigate our sustainability journey."

Iconic Air's Emissions Intelligence platform integrates with a federated structure of commercially available applications and proprietary data sources to provide a System of Intelligence that can engage with finance, HR, and operational data ecosystems. Diversified Energy is using the platform to simplify and automate their carbon disclosure processes, giving their practitioners the ability to make cost-efficient improvements to the Company's operations and emissions profile.

"Partnering with Diversified Energy, an award-winning operator for sustainability reporting, is a significant milestone for Iconic Air and an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the full power of our Emissions Intelligence platform as the system of record for upstream operators on their road to net zero," said Kyle Gillis, CEO of Iconic Air.

About Iconic Air

Iconic Air is helping energy-intensive industries decarbonize faster with industry-leading sustainability tools. Emissions Intelligence™ enables operators to calculate, visualize, and report emissions data more frequently. Its software brings data to life to assist with auditing, forecasting, and scenario planning. Learn more at www.iconicair.io.

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

About OGMP 2.0

OGMP 2.0, a voluntary and multi-stakeholder initiative co-sponsored by the United Nations Environment Program, Environmental Defense Fund, and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, is the only comprehensive, measurement-based reporting framework created to accurately and transparently report methane emissions for the oil and gas industry.

