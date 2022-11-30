For the Kitchen of the Future, Designers are Looking to the Past

For the Kitchen of the Future, Designers are Looking to the Past

New data from MasterBrand Cabinets reveals the reemergence of bygone design styles – with a modern twist

JASPER, Ind., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends across fashion, art, and pop culture increasingly feel like a blast from the past and emerging home design preferences are no exception. According to a recent MasterBrand Cabinets survey of more than 750 industry experts, kitchen spaces have begun their transition away from the dominant Soft Modern style toward modern takes on nostalgic trends of the past.

Transition to Tradition

Of popular and emerging design styles, 49 percent of designers predict Transitional will become the dominant style of the next two years, replacing Soft Modern (45 percent) as the leading inspiration. Notably, Soft Modern dropped in popularity among designers by 5 percent as compared to 2021 survey results.

Traditional design is also sparking renewed interest and was one of only three design styles that saw an increase in popularity among surveyed designers in the last year.

Less is More

Within the kitchen, 73 percent of designers believe that organization and decluttering solutions will be the prominent lifestyle design feature in the next two years. Leading popular kitchen organization solutions include deeper pull-out drawers, trash and recycling pull-outs, pantry cabinets with roll trays and cutlery drawer organizers.

A Place to Gather

Kitchen islands have become the ultimate all-in-one kitchen feature as they have adapted to meet the demands of modern life. In fact, 49 percent of designers project a growth in kitchen island installations in the coming year with multi-functional islands as the top functional feature for kitchen designs.

Barely There Hues

60 percent of designers project white to be the leading color in the next two years, an increase of 7 percent over 2022. Among the most popular white tones, creamy hues with green, blue or gray undertones have risen to the top.

MasterBrand Cabinets: The power of the portfolio

As the largest cabinet manufacturer in North America, MasterBrand Cabinets Inc. offers designers a powerful portfolio of more than 15 nationally distributed cabinetry brands, including Aristokraft, Decorá, Diamond, Schrock, Kemper, Homecrest, KitchenCraft, Omega, Mid Continent, Ultracraft and Starmark. With options ranging from standard to custom, designers can rely on MasterBrand to offer high-quality cabinetry solutions for kitchens, baths and areas throughout the home.

Methodological Notes:

The MasterBrand 2022 Kitchen Trend Survey was conducted by MasterBrand Research among a representative base of dealer customers and designers selling MBCI brands across all regions in the U.S. and provinces in Canada, between January 21 and February 8, 2022. The survey was conducted online with an email invitation sent to this audience for a total of 764 respondents. The results are quantitative and representative of the dealer customer and designer community for insights into the latest trends based on users' recent kitchen cabinet project activity.

