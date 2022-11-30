Newport Healthcare Acquires PrairieCare to Expand Access to Mental Health Treatment for Youth and Adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has completed the acquisition of Minnesota-based PrairieCare, a premier provider of mental health services in the Midwest with one of the nation's largest pediatric psychiatric practices, to advance and expand mental health treatment for youth and adults.

(PRNewsfoto/Newport Healthcare) (PRNewswire)

"As a leading provider of mental health treatment, Newport Healthcare is actively addressing our nation's mental health crisis," said Joe Procopio, Newport's CEO. "Individuals and families are struggling to find appropriate, available mental health care. PrairieCare's outstanding reputation and clinical sophistication complement our existing services. Through a combination of development and acquisition, we are expanding access to treatment with a full continuum of care, creating more opportunities to positively impact countless lives. The acquisition of PrairieCare will solidify Newport's growing presence in Minnesota and create a hub for youth psychiatric services in the Midwest."

Currently focused on serving teens, young adults, and families, Newport Healthcare offers residential and outpatient treatment programs in 15 metro areas and 11 states, including Minnesota. Founded in 2005, PrairieCare provides mental health services to youth and adults at nine locations throughout Minnesota—including a significant presence in the Twin Cities metro area and the southern corridor of the state—with free mental health screenings, clinic services, an inpatient psychiatric hospital, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), and residential services.

"We are thrilled to join the Newport family of programs and are confident in Newport's commitment to our continued success, building on all that we have accomplished to further benefit our patients, staff, and communities," said Todd Archbold, CEO of PrairieCare. "Newport's national presence and substantial resources provide great opportunities for enhancing trainings, best practices, professional development, and outcomes measurement. Together, we will accomplish more and advance mental health treatment for youth and adults in this country."

Critical to the deal, say both leaders, were the companies' aligned missions and values, as well as their mutual commitment to support their communities and visions of expanding access to evidence-based mental health care.

"We remain steadfastly committed to serving our patients," said Archbold.

Click the links to learn more about PrairieCare and Newport Healthcare, nationwide mental health treatment programs, third-party verified treatment outcomes success, and free mental health resources.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that combine clinical and experiential therapies with academic or career support. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

About PrairieCare

PrairieCare is one of the nation's most innovative, fastest-growing psychiatric health systems, offering psychiatric services for all ages, including free mental health screenings, clinic services, an inpatient psychiatric hospital , intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), and residential services. PrairieCare is based in Minnesota, with nine locations across the Twin Cities metro area, Mankato and Rochester. For more information about services offered, visit prairie-care.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newport Healthcare