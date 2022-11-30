Positec Names Long-Time Industry Leader Michael A. Jones as President and CEO of Positec North America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Positec Tool Corporation today announced that industry-leader Michael A. Jones has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Positec North America, effective November 30, 2022. Previously, Jones served as Executive Vice Chairman for Ranpak Holdings Corp.

"With decades of experience in domestic and international sourcing, as well as sales and service excellence across a broad range of consumer and professional-grade goods, Michael comes to Positec at a time of tremendous product innovation and portfolio growth," stated Ben Dalziel, Group Executive Vice President- Sales and Marketing, Executive Member of Positec's Corporate Board. "Michael's ability to drive business excellence is second to none, and we are delighted to have him guide Positec's strategy and operations at this important moment in our company's history."

Beginning his career as a long-tenured executive with General Electric, Jones served as Chief Commercial Officer – Europe, while living abroad in Budapest Hungary with his family for GE's European Lighting, Appliance and Power Control business, serving Europe, Middle East and Africa. He then became President for Husqvarna AB's North and South American business operations, followed by executive roles with Lowe's Companies, Inc. including Chief Merchandising Officer and then EVP/Chief Customer Officer for the home center retailer.

"Together with the Board of Directors, I share tremendous optimism for Positec and its category-leading brands," expressed Jones. "The founder, Don Gao, and his global leadership team – with best-in-class R&D and proven brand-development capabilities – have built a powerhouse portfolio of innovative products, and I sense tremendous potential for growth in the coming years."

Positec most recently launched the Kress brand in North America, introducing revolutionary new battery technologies for commercial lawn and landscape professionals. In addition, the company is pioneering new consumer and professional-grade robotics for in-home and outdoor applications.

Positec Tool Corporation based in Suzhou, China, with North American headquarters in Charlotte, NC, manufactures lawn, garden and power tools under the WORX®, Rockwell®, Kress® and Cat® brand names. WORX, Rockwell, Kress and Cat tools are a part of the Positec Group of companies, which have been designing, engineering and manufacturing power tools since 1994. Positec Tool Group markets and distributes its WORX yard and power tools and Rockwell power tools to home improvement retailers throughout the US and Canada. Kress products are sold exclusively through independent dealers. Since its founding in 1994, Positec has achieved industry-leading growth and employs nearly 4,000 people in 12 countries. For more information, visit http://www.positecgroup.com/

