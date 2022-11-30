Solvo Announces AWS Marketplace Availability

Solvo's real-time detection and analysis now broadly available to those searching for adaptive cloud infrastructure security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvo, a provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, today announced general availability in AWS Marketplace, an online catalog that simplifies the procurement, provisioning, and governance of third-party software, services, and data. Customers looking for cloud infrastructure security for their AWS deployments can now digitally transform and grow their business in a secure manner using Solvo's real-time monitoring and analysis across infrastructure, applications, data and users.

"Our availability in AWS Marketplace will allow us to quickly and easily support customers looking for trusted solutions to their IAM challenges," said Shira Shamban, CEO and Co-Founder, Solvo. "This expands Solvo's accessibility and availability in the fast-growing cloud security market, where organizations are prioritizing innovation and security in their AWS deployments."

Solvo offers a single pane of glass for security, DevOps and engineering teams, providing real-time detection of cloud infrastructure IAM misconfigurations and automatic remediation. Customers with AWS deployments can now leverage out-of-the-box policies for compliance and automatic detection of violations, along with an easy-to-understand and real-time graph visualization of cloud infrastructure access permissions. The platform consists of five distinct modules which provide a comprehensive solution to manage entitlement administration from development all the way into production:

SecurityGenie provides a free health check report for your cloud environment, providing insights about the IAM posture, misconfigurations and critical findings.

IAMagnifier provides deep graph analysis of your cloud assets, entitlements and permissions, highlighting misconfigurations and alerting about drifts.

Policy Manager conducts runtime analysis on the service to create the most granular and customized policy for that service running on the asset, making sure the environment is least-privileged at all times.

Compliance Manager ensures your cloud environment is compliant on an ongoing basis, and not just before an audit.

Data Posture Manager presents prioritized findings related to your data inventory, regarding risks, vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Combined with the Policy Manager, these findings are easily remediated.

To learn more about Solvo and purchase its platform in the AWS Marketplace, visit this link.

About Solvo

Solvo is an adaptive cloud infrastructure security platform that enables organizations to innovate at cloud speed and scale. Leveraging real-time monitoring and analysis across cloud infrastructure, applications, data, and users, Solvo automatically creates customized, constantly updated least-privileged access policies based on the level of risk associated with entities and data in the cloud. Solvo's contextual, multi-dimensional analytics help CISOs identify and prioritize risks and proactively mitigate cloud misconfigurations and vulnerabilities while facilitating collaboration between security, DevOps and engineering teams. Using Solvo, organizations can reduce their cloud attack surface, simplify compliance, and grow their business in a secure manner. For more information, please visit https://www.solvo.cloud/.

