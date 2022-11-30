XT.COM Lists TKG in Its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TKG on its platform in the Innovation Zone and the TKG/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-30 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit TKG for trading at 2022-11-29 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for TKG will open at 2022-12-01 10:00 (UTC)

About TKG

TKG (Takamaka) is the native coin of Takamaka blockchain and is used to pay transaction fees, to calculate the weight of the chains, to bet on a node so it could become a mining node, and PoS calculations. Users can earn TKG via mining and staking. TKG coins are rewarded to mining nodes based exclusively on how efficiently they create a block instead of the number of transactions it manages to process. A total of 99,000,000 TKG coins were minted from the genesis block while 105,120,000 coins will be slowly mined over the next 100 years for approximately 1 TKG per block.

About Takamaka blockchain

TakaMaka is a protocol that eliminates the bottlenecks derived from non-web3 programmers that aren't familiar with blockchain-specific programming skills, ultimately expediting the adoption of blockchain and can reduce project launch delays as well as costs related to staff training. This is achieved by it being a fully programmable, open-source blockchain that is coded in JAVA allowing anyone to modify, use and redistribute its source code. Being a JAVA-based blockchain allows programmers with a JAVA background to easily start projects and develop blockchain applications without learning a blockchain-specific programming language. Programmers can also write smart contracts in JAVA programming language. A wallet specifically designed for Takamaka blockchain is already available: the Takamaka simple wallet.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

