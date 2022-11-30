Zette Founder Yehong Zhu Selected for Forbes 30 Under 30 in Media

SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes unveiled its 12th annual 30 Under 30 List for the Class of 2023, naming Zette Founder & CEO Yehong Zhu as an Honoree.

Zette founder Yehong Zhu is selected for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2023. (PRNewswire)

Each year, the elite list comprises 30 of the top entrepreneurs, game-changers, and influencers under the age of 30 across 20 categories. Under 30 honorees have collectively raised over $5.3 billion at an average age of 27.

"Unconventional thinking is at the heart of Forbes' Under 30 list," said Steven Bertoni, Assistant Managing Editor at Forbes. "Tomorrow's brightest minds continue to forge new paths forward."

Honorees are selected by Forbes editors and celebrity judges out of tens of thousands of applicants nominated worldwide. Previous alumni include the founders of Instagram, Spotify, Robinhood, Bytedance, Bumble, and Stripe.

"This has been a dream of mine ever since I was a 20-year-old journalist working in the Forbes newsroom," says Zhu, who credits her time working in the media industry as the genesis story behind Zette. "I'm so excited to revolutionize the media industry by expanding access to journalism for a new generation."

Zette is a venture-backed media tech startup that gives readers pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Prior to founding Zette, Zhu was a former Forbes journalist, Twitter product manager and Harvard graduate.

Zette is offering early access through its waitlist ahead of its public launch in January 2023.

CONTACT: press@zette.com

