Alcami Builds cGMP Biostorage Facility in North Carolina

65,000-square-foot facility to provide a broad range of cGMP pharmaceutical and biologics storage conditions while leveraging Masy's industry-leading systems and processes

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that the build-out is underway of a new 65,000-square-foot cGMP biostorage facility.

Alcami logo (PRNewsFoto/AAIPharma Services Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Located near the RTP corridor in North Carolina, this new facility will leverage Alcami's Masy division's industry-leading biostorage systems and processes and feature high levels of redundancy to ensure the protection of customer-owned materials. Services will include a broad range of cGMP pharmaceutical storage conditions, including LN2 cryogenic storage, walk-in chambers ranging from +5°C to -80°C, walk-in ICH stability storage, and ambient pallet racking. The project will be completed in phases, with ambient controlled temperature racking available in mid-2023 and other storage conditions following later in 2023 through early 2024.

Masy has been a leader in the biostorage field for over a decade and offers cGMP temperature storage from ≤-135˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions, for vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, cell banks, tissues, pharmaceutical compounds, raw materials, components, and medical devices. This expertise will be leveraged in the new North Carolina facility's design, build-out, and operation.

"The expansion further reinforces our commitment to our client's storage and testing requirements. The new North Carolina warehouse will provide a reliable, secure biostorage facility to support various cGMP storage needs in the RTP region. Alcami has several laboratories and manufacturing sites within a short distance of the new facility to offer a wide variety of development and testing capabilities to complement the multiple storage conditions," commented Patrick Walsh, Chairman, and CEO.

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across five US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alcami Corporation