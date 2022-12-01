Bendito Announces Voluntary Filing of the NI43-101 Technical Report for the Alacrán Project, Sonora, Mexico

RENO, Nev. and TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendito Resources Inc. ("Bendito", the "Company", or "we") is pleased to announce a voluntary filing of a NI43-101 Exploration Technical Report for the Alacrán project, located in Sonora, Mexico. The report was prepared by Mr. David G. Thomas (P. Geo.) of Mine Technical Services ("MTS"), an independent geological consulting company based in Reno, Nevada.

Highlights of the report include the following opportunities –

The potential to support Mineral Resource estimates at Loma Bonita and Mesa de Plata, once appropriate data verification has been completed, based on there being sufficient gold and silver drill, sampling, and metallurgical data.

The geological mapping and regional geochemical data indicate the known high sulfidation system at Loma Bonita and Mesa de Plata extends outwards from these deposits and additional exploration to determine the total extent and mineralization tenor of the system is warranted.

If there is sufficient quality data identified and verified for the drill, sampling, and metallurgical data available and being assessed by Bendito for the copper mineralization at Cerro Alacrán, there is potential a Mineral Resource estimate could be completed for this prospect. In addition, analysis of gold, silver, and molybdenum could be assessed as co-products to the copper.

The base metal sub-epithermal vein systems identified, that have limited historical workings and no modern exploration to assess their prospectivity, warrant additional exploration.

Geophysical and geochemical data from across the project area have been interpreted to show that multiple levels of porphyry-style mineralization and alteration may be present. An exploration program is warranted to test the concept of a much larger porphyry system than the known Cerro Alacrán porphyry at depth.

Mr. John Antwi, President and CEO of Bendito, commented: "This geologic report on Alacrán supports the business case for the acquisition of the Alacrán project, among other projects in July 2022. The extension of the high sulfidation system to the south east and the potential for a very significant copper porphyry system based on the previous geologic activity on the land package is germane to the transaction. We will be providing you with more updates as we advance the exploration and resource growth programs. Thanks to MTS for the great work."

Mr. Facundo Cazares, VP Exploration of Bendito, commented: "With the completion of the Technical Report, Bendito is defining the geological context of the porphyry copper exposed in Cerro Alacrán and its associated precious-metal high-sulfidation system present at Mesa de Plata and Loma Bonita, bringing a more comprehensive understanding of the exposure level of mineralization and its potential extension, which is helping Bendito to design a focused exploration program for 2023."

About the Alacran Property

The Alacrán Project is located approximately 15 km south of the town of Cananea, Sonora, Mexico, and about 50 km south of the international border with the US. The Alacrán project displays mineralization and alteration styles consistent with a large porphyry system (Figure 1).

Mineralization styles known within the Project area include (see Figure 2):

High sulfidation epithermal mineralization at the Mesa de Plata and Loma Bonita deposits, and the San Simon, and La Morita prospects;

Sub-epithermal vein mineralization at the Palo Seco, Santa Barbara , and Alacrán South prospects;

Mixed porphyry-style and high sulfidation epithermal mineralization at the Gregors prospect;

Porphyry-copper mineralization at the Cerro Alacrán prospect.

Numerous phases of exploration and drilling have occurred on the project including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, airborne and ground geophysics and exploration and resource drilling. Previous drilling on the Alacrán project totals 306 core and RC holes for a total of 48,903m. Historical estimates were undertaken for both the Loma Bonita and Mesa de Plata high sulfidation epithermal deposits which define lithocap siliceous ridges in the NW of the project area. Extensions of these mineralization styles are noted both to the north and to the south towards San Simon and La Morita target areas. Further to the south and east of the Alacrán project, porphyry-related mineralization and alteration is exposed at Cerro Alacrán. A sub-epithermal veining system occurs on the northern and southern flanks of Cerro Alacrán, showing polymetallic quartz veins containing high-grade Zn-Cu-Pb-Ag-Au.

Bendito is currently planning exploration activities, including drilling, to develop maiden Mineral Resource Estimates for the Loma Bonita and Mesa de Plata deposits to be reported in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Earlier stage exploration activities are also being developed to explore the property for the base metal porphyry mineralization styles within the project area.

About Bendito Resources Inc.

Bendito Resources Inc. is a private mineral resource company formed and led by experienced mining and exploration executives with headquarters in Reno, Nevada, USA and regional offices in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The Company fully-owns a portfolio of diversified mineral projects in Mexico, which includes the Alacrán and Oposura projects, both of which have historically reported mineral resources. The Mexican property portfolio comprises the Company's sole mineral interests. For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.benditoresources.com or contact the Company at the below:

