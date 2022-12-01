Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Comparable sales up 3.0% on top of comparable sales of 40.8% for the third quarter of 2021

Net sales from our Owned Brands increased 25.0% over the same period last year

In November 2022, received $120.3 million in tax refund reducing debt and increasing liquidity

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended October 29, 2022.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continued to make meaningful progress on our long-term brand building strategy while also delivering solid comparable sales across every segment of our business. Sales of Owned Brands represented 26.5% of total net sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 21.5% for the same period last year. The strategic shifts we have made in our business over the past several years are driving a sustainably higher gross margin rate than 2019 as we have a more targeted focus on customer acquisition, optimizing our assortment, and growing the brands we own and control.

"While we are seeing many of the same pressures across the consumer landscape that most retailers are seeing, our flexible business model continues to support our efforts to navigate a dynamic macro environment. We are focused on meeting our customers' footwear needs while we balance inventory and expenses in order to continue growing market share in this volatile environment."

Third Quarter Operating Results (all comparisons are to the third quarter of 2021)

Net sales increased 1.4% to $865.0 million .

Comparable sales increased 3.0%.

Gross profit decreased to $285.8 million versus $313.6 million last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 33.0% as compared to 36.7% last year.

Reported net income was $45.2 million , or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.65 .

Adjusted net income was $46.1 million , or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67 .

Liquidity Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $62.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared to $83.1 million at the end of the same period last year, with $130.9 million remaining available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $415.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared to $227.9 million at the end of the same period last year. In November 2022 , we received $120.3 million of our income tax receivable from the Internal Revenue Service as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. We anticipate receiving the remaining income tax receivable within the next twelve months.

The Company ended the quarter with more normalized inventory levels of $681.8 million compared to $602.1 million at the same period last year with accelerated receipts to support fall season demand.

Return to Shareholders

During the third quarter of 2022, Designer Brands repurchased 1.3 million Class A common shares (2.0% of Class A and Class B common shares at the beginning of the quarter) at an aggregate cost of $19.1 million under its share repurchase program.

During the nine months ended October 29, 2022 , we repurchased 10.7 million Class A common shares (14.6% of Class A and Class B common shares at the beginning of the fiscal year) at an aggregate cost of $147.5 million , with $187.4 million of Class A common shares that remain authorized under the program as of October 29, 2022 .

A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on December 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2022 .

Store Openings and Closings

During the third quarter of 2022, we opened 1 new store and closed 3 stores in the U.S. with no changes to the store count in Canada, resulting in a total of 504 U.S. stores and 138 Canadian stores as of October 29, 2022.

Updated 2022 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating the following guidance for the full year 2022:

Metric

Previous Guidance

Current Guidance Designer Brands Comparable Sales Growth

Mid-single digits

Mid-single digits Diluted EPS

$2.05 - $2.15

$1.75 - $1.80

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial-in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 8112374 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link:

https://app.webinar.net/95ZvEx7rpAl

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available via the same website address until December 15,2022. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

U.S.: 1-877-344-7529

Canada: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 5000482

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry by inspiring self-expression across every facet of its enterprise. Through its portfolio of world-class owned brands, led by the industry-setting Vince Camuto brand, Designer Brands delivers on-trend footwear and accessories through its robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure, featuring a billion-dollar digital commerce business and nearly 650 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Its retailing operations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company banners deliver current, in-line footwear and accessories from most of the largest national brands in the industry and hold leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's and Kid's in the U.S. and Canada. Designer Brands also distributes its owned brands through select wholesale relationships while leveraging its design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is also committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting our global community and the health of our planet through donating more than six million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 706,391

78.8 %

$ 709,608

79.9 %

$ (3,217)

(0.5) % Canada Retail 82,289

9.2 %

74,792

8.4 %

7,497

10.0 % Brand Portfolio 107,458

12.0 %

103,919

11.7 %

3,539

3.4 % Total segment net sales 896,138

100.0 %

888,319

100.0 %

7,819

0.9 % Elimination of intersegment net sales (31,118)





(34,852)





3,734

(10.7) % Consolidated net sales $ 865,020





$ 853,467





$ 11,553

1.4 %



Nine months ended







(dollars in thousands) October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 2,143,199

81.5 %

$ 2,053,359

84.2 %

$ 89,840

4.4 % Canada Retail 216,888

8.2 %

172,981

7.1 %

43,907

25.4 % Brand Portfolio 271,265

10.3 %

211,875

8.7 %

59,390

28.0 % Total segment net sales 2,631,352

100.0 %

2,438,215

100.0 %

193,137

7.9 % Elimination of intersegment net sales (76,470)





(64,258)





(12,212)

19.0 % Consolidated net sales $ 2,554,882





$ 2,373,957





$ 180,925

7.6 %

Net Sales by Brand Category (in thousands) U.S. Retail

Canada Retail

Brand Portfolio

Eliminations

Consolidated Three months ended October 29, 2022

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 153,311

$ —

$ 9,810

$ —

$ 163,121 External customer wholesale and commission income —

—

66,530

—

66,530 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

31,118

(31,118)

— Total Owned Brands 153,311

—

107,458

(31,118)

229,651 National brands 553,080

—

—

—

553,080 Canada Retail(2) —

82,289

—

—

82,289 Total net sales $ 706,391

$ 82,289

$ 107,458

$ (31,118)

$ 865,020 Three months ended October 30, 2021

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 114,702

$ —

$ 7,726

$ —

$ 122,428 External customer wholesale and commission income —

—

61,341

—

61,341 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

34,852

(34,852)

— Total Owned Brands 114,702

—

103,919

(34,852)

183,769 National brands 594,906

—

—

—

594,906 Canada Retail(2) —

74,792

—

—

74,792 Total net sales $ 709,608

$ 74,792

$ 103,919

$ (34,852)

$ 853,467 Nine months ended October 29, 2022

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 440,343

$ —

$ 24,130

$ —

$ 464,473 External customer wholesale and commission income —

—

170,665

—

170,665 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

76,470

(76,470)

— Total Owned Brands 440,343

—

271,265

(76,470)

635,138 National brands 1,702,856

—

—

—

1,702,856 Canada Retail(2) —

216,888

—

—

216,888 Total net sales $ 2,143,199

$ 216,888

$ 271,265

$ (76,470)

$ 2,554,882 Nine months ended October 30, 2021

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 300,120

$ —

$ 18,616

$ —

$ 318,736 External customer wholesale and commission income —

—

129,001

—

129,001 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

64,258

(64,258)

— Total Owned Brands 300,120

—

211,875

(64,258)

447,737 National brands 1,753,239

—

—

—

1,753,239 Canada Retail(2) —

172,981

—

—

172,981 Total net sales $ 2,053,359

$ 172,981

$ 211,875

$ (64,258)

$ 2,373,957





(1) Owned Brands refers to those brands we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements. (2) We currently do not report the Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories.

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Nine months ended

October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021

October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021 Change in comparable sales:













U.S. Retail segment 1.1 %

43.9 %

5.5 %

62.6 % Canada Retail segment 18.8 %

15.2 %

33.5 %

13.7 % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-

to-consumer channel 27.0 %

50.4 %

29.6 %

22.8 % Total 3.0 %

40.8 %

7.8 %

57.4 %

Store Count (square footage in thousands) October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021

Number of Stores

Square Footage

Number of Stores

Square Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 504

10,188

515

10,457 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Company stores 113

596

117

617 DSW stores 25

496

27

536

138

1,092

144

1,153 Total number of stores 642

11,280

659

11,610

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 232,058

32.9 %

$ 258,059

36.4 %

$ (26,001)

(10.1) %

(350) Canada Retail 31,298

38.0 %

28,588

38.2 %

2,710

9.5 %

(20) Brand Portfolio 23,839

22.2 %

32,329

31.1 %

(8,490)

(26.3) %

(890) Total segment gross profit 287,195

32.0 %

318,976

35.9 %

(31,781)

(10.0) %

(390) Net recognition of intersegment gross profit (1,376)





(5,359)





3,983







Consolidated gross profit $ 285,819

33.0 %

$ 313,617

36.7 %

$ (27,798)

(8.9) %

(370)



Nine months ended











(dollars in thousands) October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 716,268

33.4 %

$ 708,065

34.5 %

$ 8,203

1.2 %

(110) Canada Retail 81,145

37.4 %

58,191

33.6 %

22,954

39.4 %

380 Brand Portfolio 59,975

22.1 %

52,788

24.9 %

7,187

13.6 %

(280) Total segment gross profit 857,388

32.6 %

819,044

33.6 %

38,344

4.7 %

(100) Net recognition of intersegment gross profit (154)





(4,635)





4,481







Consolidated gross profit $ 857,234

33.6 %

$ 814,409

34.3 %

$ 42,825

5.3 %

(70)

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021 Recognition (elimination) of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (31,118)

$ (34,852) Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 21,426

22,950 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 8,316

6,543

$ (1,376)

$ (5,359)



Nine months ended (in thousands) October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021 Recognition (elimination) of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (76,470)

$ (64,258) Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 52,149

43,592 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 24,167

16,031

$ (154)

$ (4,635)

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021

October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021 Net sales $ 865,020

$ 853,467

$ 2,554,882

$ 2,373,957 Cost of sales (579,201)

(539,850)

(1,697,648)

(1,559,548) Gross profit 285,819

313,617

857,234

814,409 Operating expenses (222,232)

(211,909)

(674,348)

(637,108) Income from equity investments 2,290

2,600

6,670

6,598 Impairment charges (1,349)

—

(4,237)

(1,174) Operating profit 64,528

104,308

185,319

182,725 Interest expense, net (4,826)

(7,706)

(10,530)

(24,592) Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs —

—

(12,862)

— Non-operating income (expenses), net (152)

172

(109)

734 Income before income taxes 59,550

96,774

161,818

158,867 Income tax provision (14,379)

(16,590)

(44,252)

(18,797) Net income $ 45,171

$ 80,184

$ 117,566

$ 140,070 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65

$ 1.04

$ 1.60

$ 1.81 Weighted average diluted shares 69,140

77,135

73,287

77,216

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



October 29, 2022

January 29, 2022

October 30, 2021 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,507

$ 72,691

$ 83,069 Receivables, net 228,746

199,826

231,391 Inventories 681,843

586,429

602,101 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,950

55,270

53,756 Total current assets 1,027,046

914,216

970,317 Property and equipment, net 233,515

256,786

263,581 Operating lease assets 691,032

647,221

664,646 Goodwill 93,655

93,655

93,655 Intangible assets, net 19,273

15,527

16,005 Equity investments 64,246

55,578

56,623 Other assets 42,611

31,651

29,117 Total assets $ 2,171,378

$ 2,014,634

$ 2,093,944 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities









Accounts payable $ 315,996

$ 340,877

$ 401,280 Accrued expenses 213,905

215,812

211,017 Current maturities of long-term debt —

—

62,500 Current operating lease liabilities 187,619

202,228

206,065 Total current liabilities 717,520

758,917

880,862 Long-term debt 415,467

225,536

165,422 Non-current operating lease liabilities 628,820

593,429

622,273 Other non-current liabilities 26,059

24,356

31,726 Total shareholders' equity 383,512

412,396

393,661 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,171,378

$ 2,014,634

$ 2,093,944

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021

October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021 Operating expenses $ (222,232)

$ (211,909)

$ (674,348)

$ (637,108) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and termination costs 850

—

2,456

2,836 Target acquisition costs (credits) 400

(2,107)

400

3,226 Adjusted operating expenses $ (220,982)

$ (214,016)

$ (671,492)

$ (631,046) Operating profit $ 64,528

$ 104,308

$ 185,319

$ 182,725 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and termination costs 850

—

2,456

2,836 Target acquisition costs (credits) 400

(2,107)

400

3,226 Impairment charges 1,349

—

4,237

1,174 Total non-GAAP adjustments 2,599

(2,107)

7,093

7,236 Adjusted operating profit $ 67,127

$ 102,201

$ 192,412

$ 189,961 Net income $ 45,171

$ 80,184

$ 117,566

$ 140,070 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and termination costs 850

—

2,456

2,836 Target acquisition costs (credits) 400

(2,107)

400

3,226 Impairment charges 1,349

—

4,237

1,174 Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs —

—

12,862

— Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 152

(172)

109

(734) Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 2,751

(2,279)

20,064

6,502 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (711)

560

(5,085)

(1,619) Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets (1,070)

(11,873)

(3,565)

(25,450) Total adjustments, after tax 970

(13,592)

11,414

(20,567) Adjusted net income $ 46,141

$ 66,592

$ 128,980

$ 119,503 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65

$ 1.04

$ 1.60

$ 1.81 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.67

$ 0.86

$ 1.76

$ 1.55

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) restructuring and termination costs; (2) target acquisition costs (credits); (3) impairment charges; (4) loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs; (5) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (6) the net tax effect of such items; and (7) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important indicator of the performance of our retail and direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the fiscal year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include stores temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as management continues to believe that this metric is meaningful to monitor our performance. Comparable sales also include e-commerce sales. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales for the Brand Portfolio segment include the direct-to-consumer e-commerce site www.vincecamuto.com. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

