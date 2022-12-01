GPS Insight Partners with Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual to Offer Telematics Fleet Safety Solutions to Lumber and Woodworking Policyholders

Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual policyholders experience an average reduction in claims of up to 30% when they deploy telematics as a part of their safety program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight, a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced the commencement of a strategic partnership with Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual , America's premier property and casualty insurance company dedicated to serving the lumber and woodworking industries. The partnership will provide vehicle and video telematics and safety solutions to its policyholders at a significant discount, reducing claims by up to 30%.

"Partnering with a mutual insurance company such as Pennsylvania Lumbermens that truly places the needs of wood product and building material policyholders before anything else is of the utmost importance for us," said Julie Lawton, VP Strategic Partnerships at GPS Insight. "Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual has a 127-year track record of serving the best interest of lumber dealers, woodworkers and organizations that support the industry. Extending our safety solutions to equip their lumber fleet policyholders with the best tech on the market will support a culture of risk management and safety for employees."

Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual places a premium on risk management. Customers can rest assured that they will always have access to the most useful, industry-specific knowledge and resources thanks to the loss control staff's considerable insurance expertise and in-depth knowledge of the lumber sector. With the ability to track and record data in real-time, telematics is the gold standard tool for fleet risk management.

"We see the value of everything GPS Insight can bring to our clients and are particularly excited about their focus on best-in-class technology, customer success, and adaptability with their partners," said Jeff Hendershot, Loss Control Manager at Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual. "It is critical that you and your drivers make the commitment to avoid distractions while driving for the safety of everyone on the road. By implementing a safety strategy based on the proactive insights provided by telematics , drivers will have the ability to take remedial action in real time, which will increase safety, reduce accident costs, prove when drivers are not at fault, and reduce the at-fault incident rate."

The partnership will launch with the full range of the GPS Insight fleet telematics solutions, spanning GPS Tracking, Driveri Protection, and Driveri Prevention. For more information on fleet safety for the lumber and woodworking industries, please visit the GPS Insight website .

About Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company

Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) ( www.plmins.com ) is a nationally recognized property and casualty insurance carrier serving the lumber, woodworking and building materials industries. Backed by 127 years of experience, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company protects over 5,000 businesses nationwide with property, general liability, inland marine, business automobile, commercial excess liability and equipment breakdown coverages.

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across the globe turn to GPS Insight when they have high operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with fleet and field inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, AI-enabled smart cameras, field service management, and regulatory compliance solutions.

