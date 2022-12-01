Porter Capital Corporation Continues Sales Team Growth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Capital Corporation, a leading provider of working capital solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Karen Small to the Porter Capital sales team.

"At Porter Capital, we are welcoming a record number of new clients in Q4 and plan to start 2023 focused and strong. We are adding experienced sales team members who understand our business and can anticipate the financial needs of potential clients. Karen brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge to the team, having been a founding partner in a similar business. She has great contacts in the Northeast and upper Midwest and will help us continue expanding our national footprint and achieving our goal of serving more clients," said Marc Porter, CEO of Porter Capital.

Karen Small, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer, Porter Capital Corporation: Small has over 30 years of experience in financial services, with 18 of those years exclusively focused on business funding. Small is a great communicator and passionate about helping businesses that may not qualify for bank financing. Clients are impressed by her industry knowledge and her drive to find nontraditional financial solutions to meet their needs. Small resides in Michigan and will represent Porter Capital in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Porter Capital Corporation offers commercial financial services nationwide, in a variety of industries, and has been in business for over 30 years. During this time, Porter Capital has grown to be one of the largest privately owned financial companies in the Southeast, providing billions of dollars in working capital solutions to businesses across the United States. From startups to multimillion dollar firms, Porter Capital can help companies expand, acquire other companies, or simply manage unexpected cash flow issues.

"Our office is filled with positive energy, as we anticipate record growth in 2023. The new additions to our sales team will be key to this advancement and each team member's experience and knowledge will be instrumental in helping us reach our goals. We have known Karen for several years and are very excited to add her to the Porter team. Her years of experience and drive to serve clients will have an immediate impact on our business," said John Cox Miller, Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager.

About Porter Capital Group

Porter Capital Corporation was founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and Donald Porter in Birmingham, AL. Porter offers working-capital solutions to businesses all over the country in a variety of industries. As a direct lender and factoring company, Porter Capital has provided over $8 billion in funding since its inception. Porter Capital offers Invoice Factoring and Asset Based Credit Lines up to $25 million. Since founding the company, Porter Capital has expanded to include a special transportation division known as Porter Freight Funding. The Porter businesses continue to grow by providing working-capital solutions, emphasizing personalized, dedicated customer service without sacrificing speed and efficiency.

