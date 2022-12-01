THE REEF DISPENSARY OF DETROIT AND MUSKEGON HEIGHTS IS GIVING AWAY $100,000 CASH, FREE WEED FOR LIFE, A CARIBBEAN VACATION, AND MORE

"REEFOPOLY" GAME, PATTERNED AFTER MCDONALD'S MONOPOLY, STARTS THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1ST

DETROIT and MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the long- lasting success and notoriety of the McDonald's Monopoly game promotion, The Reef Cannabis Dispensary of Detroit and Muskegon Heights' "Reefopoly" will give away $100,00 in cash prizes, a lifetime supply of Cannabis, plus a Caribbean trip for two, and thousands of other instant prizes – including basement grow kits and more!

The Reef (PRNewswire)

Game players will visit reefopoly.com/register/ and follow the simple steps to sign up – no purchase is necessary to register. Players will then collect "Reefopoly" game pieces inside qualifying purchases of Reef- branded eighths at The Reef, scratch to reveal a code, and enter the code into their Reefopoly game board online to win! Winners of the $100,000 cash, Cannabis for life, and Caribbean trip will be announced as players collect all the qualifying game pieces.

With the proceeds of "Reefopoly" The Reef plans to make significant financial donations to children's charities in Detroit and Muskegon. Chris Campbell, Reef General Manager, stated, "The Reef Cannabis Dispensary has been front and center in the industry from the beginning and we feel this fun game where we give our existing and new customers a way to win once- in- a- lifetime prizes is appropriate and will be a lot of fun. And with The Reef reimbursing the 'state and doctor visit fees' for existing and new patients, everyone can join in the fun! Each time McDonald's, the leaders in the burger industry, do this promotion, they are very successful. We at The Reef plan to knock it out of the park with this entertaining, historical game!"

For more information, visit reefopoly.com or email questions@reefopoly.com.

The Reef is located at 6640 E. 8 Mile Rd in Detroit and is open 7 days a week. The Reef Detroit is one of the most iconic dispensaries in Detroit and is committed to providing top- shelf Cannabis, affordable pricing, and quality service. The Reef has a second location in Muskegon Heights at 525 Norton Ave. For more information on The Reef, including hours, please go to www.findthereef.com

