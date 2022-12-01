SHL Telemedicine to present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on December 7th

Presentation on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 9:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM CET.

TEL AVIV, Israel and ZURICH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7th, at 9:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM CET.

Erez Nachtomy, CEO and Amir Hai, CFO of SHL Telemedicine will be giving the presentation.

Event: SHL Telemedicine Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

Time: 9:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM CET

Register to watch the presentation here: https://ladenburgtech22.sequireevents.com

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

