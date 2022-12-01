Strengthened and renewed, this is how the Bogota Convention Bureau reappears

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bogota Convention Bureau celebrated one year of operation at Invest in Bogota, during an event that brought together more than 160 stakeholders from the city's meetings and events ecosystem. Its rebirth is the result of the public-private partnership between the Bogota Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor's Office of Bogota, to incorporate the management of attracting events in a corporation with more than 16 years of experience, supported by a team of technical and specialized professionals to fulfill this purpose.

The attraction of events is essential to support the sustainable and intelligent tourism strategy of the Bogota Region and its internationalization. Therefore, the integration of the Bogota Convention Bureau to Invest in Bogota is something that complements and enhances the promotion of meetings and events, foreign investment, entrepreneurship, and business in our city.

This year, through joint efforts, the Bureau has captured 21 events or groups of congresses, conferences, and incentive travel -MICE-, generating an economic and social impact for the capital. It is estimated that more than 9,100 attendees have participated in these events and hotel occupancy has exceeded 21,200 nights, which translates into an estimated economic spillover of US$5.3 million. As a result of the commercial management and contribution to the positioning and visibility of the Bogota Region, the Bureau has worked 223 business opportunities and expects to end the year with 19 inspection visits attended by clients based mainly in the United States, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Colombia.

"Receiving the Bureau means for us a huge opportunity to boost corporate tourism in the city, by attracting events that allow us to strengthen the joint and strategic work of the entities and the ecosystem associated with meetings and events." Isabella Muñoz, executive director of Invest in Bogota, assures. "We are confident that incorporating the Bureau into our business model creates a virtuous circle between the foreign direct investment attraction capabilities that have been developed by Invest in Bogota, in an efficient and effective way, to translate and transfer them to the attraction of events."

The renewed and strengthened Bureau has an articulating role between the public and private sectors. It serves organizers of international events who decide on venues and, on the other, local actors to strengthen the productive chain, reinforcing Bogota's position on the international map of corporate tourism and serving as a platform for business expansion.

Paola Piza, Manager of the Greater Bogota Convention Bureau adds that "from the Bogota Convention Bureau, we are confident that this powerful merger will result in attracting more events for the city, greater territorial development in economic, social, knowledge and international positioning terms."

