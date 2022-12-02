New innovative hair claw clip for Gift Guides and sustainable fashion trends

Main Necessities claw clips are made of a sustainable, biodegradable material instead of plastic and grips hair better with its innovative design, in a range of sizes, made for different hair types, lengths and textures

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thanks to celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, the '90s hair claw clips are continuing to surge in popularity. Major media outlets around the world report on the fashion and beauty hair trend.

To take hair claw clips to the next level, Main Necessities launched a new, innovative clip that not only features a solid, more secure design, but solves the most common problems of many claw clips on the market – durability, eco-friendly material, a full range of sizes and stronger grip.

Durability/Eco-friendly: Main Necessities' clips are not made of breakable plastic. Instead, the material is a sustainable, biodegradable, plant-based material called Cellulose Acetate – derived from wood pulp and cotton – that's also much better for the environment. Check out Main Necessities' durability tests on TikTok and YouTube ranging from stepping and jumping on the clips, to crush tests with a tire and cement blocks.



Main Necessities' clips are not made of breakable plastic. Instead, the material is a sustainable, biodegradable, plant-based material called Cellulose Acetate – derived from wood pulp and cotton – that's also much better for the environment. Check out Main Necessities' durability tests on TikTok and YouTube ranging from stepping and jumping on the clips, to crush tests with a tire and cement blocks.

Stronger Grip: The claw clip spring is extra strong to provide a firm grip and it's enclosed in a protective casing to help prevent hair from getting caught. The rounded teeth are made to grip hair better than traditional clips and can prevent breakage due to their rounded design. Check out Main Necessities' grip tests using a powerful leaf blower, shake tests and other scenarios to demonstrate its extra-strong hold.



The claw clip spring is extra strong to provide a firm grip and it's enclosed in a protective casing to help prevent hair from getting caught. The rounded teeth are made to grip hair better than traditional clips and can prevent breakage due to their rounded design. Check out Main Necessities' grip tests using a powerful leaf blower, shake tests and other scenarios to demonstrate its extra-strong hold.

Solid Plates: The solid plate design holds long, thick, curly and coily hair better than the common hollow, cut-out window that lets hair escape.





Size-inclusive: Claw clips are available in four different sizes from Small to Extra Large (three to five inches long) and made to fit all hair types including curly, coily, box-braids and dreadlocks.

Main Necessities clips are available in four classic colours and patterns such as pearl and tortoiseshell at prices starting at $20 USD.

The claw clips are ideal to feature in a Holiday, Valentine's Day and Mother's Day Gift Guide or sustainable fashion story. Contact for more photos, videos, samples or information.

Also stay tuned for new products underway such as a claw clip with a double row of teeth and silk heatless curlers.

