Principle LTC's Kentucky facilities named 'Best of Kentucky in Nursing and Rehabilitation'-- while individual contributors receive achievement awards & scholarships at the KAHCF Quality Awards Program

Kentucky Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Centers Win Prestigious Statewide and Professional Achievement Awards, and Scholarships for top skilled nursing talent.

KINSTON, N.C., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle LTC, a skilled nursing facility (SNF) provider, is pleased to announce that two of its Kentucky SNF centers won the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities "The Best of Kentucky - Nursing and Rehabilitation" competition, recognizing the best of Kentucky's nursing and rehab facilities. Essex Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Greenwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Principle LTC were honored to be a part of this elite group of leaders in the industry. Additionally, Marilyn Ramos, RN House Supervisor, and Senelida Alpet, CNA Staffing Coordinator of Essex Nursing & Rehab received Professional Achievement awards. Somerwoods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center's Heather Hamner, Infection Prevention Nurse received the prestigious KAHCF President's Scholarship Award, while Angela Abshear, QAPI Nurse and Tara Blevins, RN, Charge Nurse were awarded the KAHCF Foundation Scholarships.

The competition addresses key factors in long term care— the loving and compassionate way that a facility's staff cares for their residents and what the facility is doing to continue to provide quality care and meet residents' needs. The Best of Kentucky– Nursing and Rehabilitation honorees must possess a CMS star rating of four or higher to apply. "Our Best of Kentucky honorees and their staff have astounded us with their strength and fortitude this past year. These providers are a testament to the compassion and excellence our long term care professionals possess. We congratulate Principle LTC's providers and staff for being recognized as premier centers in the state and cultivating a high-performing team," said Betsy Johnson, president of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities.

"We are thrilled that our Kentucky facilities have been selected for this prestigious award, while some of our most talented nurses were awarded scholarships and additional staff were also recognized for professional achievement," said Lynn M. Hood, President & CEO of Principle LTC. "One of our founding principles is, 'If you take care of the people who take care of the patients, a lot of things will take care of themselves.' Our dedicated team of professionals work hard each day to be brilliant at the basics, and to make a positive difference for the residents we serve. It is an honor to be recognized and named Best of Kentucky in Nursing and Rehabilitation."

About Principle LTC

Principle LTC provides skilled nursing services (short-term, long-term, and memory care) in three states including, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia across forty-five facilities with approved certificates of need (CON's) for construction of four additional facilities in North Carolina. The company also provides hospice services in North Carolina through its subsidiary, Cardinal Hospice Care.

