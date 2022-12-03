Allegro Microsystems and CubeSmart Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:
- Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASD:ALGM) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will replace Semtech Corp. (NASD: SMTC) and NuVasive Inc. (NASD: NUVA) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Semtech and NuVasive will replace Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASD:DHC) and Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI), SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will replace LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), The Cato Corp. (NYSE:CATO) and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE:DBD) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Dec. 19, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Allegro Microsystems
ALGM
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
CubeSmart
CUBE
Real Estate
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Semtech
SMTC
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
NuVasive
NUVA
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Semtech
SMTC
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
NuVasive
NUVA
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Agiliti
AGTI
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
SJW Group
SJW
Utilities
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Cushman & Wakefield
CWK
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Tupperware Brands
TUP
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
LL Flooring Holdings
LL
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Cato
CATO
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Diebold Nixdorf
DBD
Information Technology
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
View original content:
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices