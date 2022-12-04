TWIST INVESTOR ALERT

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Twist To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Twist Bioscience Corporation ("Twist" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TWST).

December 4, 2022

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Twist is the subject of a research report published on November 15, 2022, by Scorpion Capital. The report describes the Company as "a cash-burning inferno that is not a going concern, operating a ponzi-like scheme that will end in bankruptcy."

Based on this report, shares of Twist fell by more than 18% in morning trading on the same day.

