Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or "the Company") (NYSE: GNRC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Generac common stock during the period from April 29, 2021, to November 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gnrc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the safety and success of the Company's clean power products, and the number of channel partners Generac relies on to sell, install, and service those products. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants: (1) repeatedly touted to investors that "safety is paramount" and that the Company's solar products went through "multiple rounds of design review" to "ensure that [they] meet all applicable internal engineering designs and safety standards . . . ."; (2) falsely represented to investors that Generac had a broad and diverse network of channel partners, and claimed that no single such partner provided more than 6% of the Company's sales; (3) overstated the Company's earnings throughout the Class Period, and specifically, misrepresented or concealed the Company's warranty liability, and falsely assured investors that the Company's financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Generac you have until January 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

