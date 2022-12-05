Comerica Bank Expands Southeast Market Presence Into South Carolina, Georgia

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to driving growth through strategic investments, Comerica Bank announced the expansion of its new Southeast Market with the recent addition of offices in two states new to its regional footprint – South Carolina and Georgia.

Expansion across the Southeast has remained a focus for Comerica since it revealed the creation of its Southeast Market in August 2021. The move to formally establish a Southeast Market strategy positions the bank to better serve its existing commercial and wealth clients and create new relationships in the region.

Comerica's newest additions to its growing Southeast Market include commercial banking offices in Columbia and Greenville (South Carolina), as well as a private banking office in Atlanta, Georgia. Coupled with the increased presence in North Carolina, Comerica has continued additional growth initiatives in the region and across Florida that include the addition of commercial banking roles in Tampa, Jacksonville and Boca Raton, along with new wealth and private banking roles in Miami and Tampa.

"We are excited to introduce Comerica's relationship banking approach and long history of serving its customers to South Carolina and Georgia," said Jerry Bowen, Comerica Southeast Market President. "Since the creation of the Southeast Market, we have made significant investments in hiring experienced bankers and establishing offices that has allowed us to strengthen our presence and foster opportunities for future growth."

North Carolina has served as the hub for expansion across the Southeast, and Comerica has continued to amass a strong presence in the region. In July, Comerica established its first office location in Raleigh – the market headquarters – and, in August, opened an office in Charlotte. In January 2023, it will open a new location in Winston-Salem. In total, Comerica has 28 colleagues based in North Carolina to serve the Southeast Market.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Michigan, California, Florida and Arizona. Additionally, Comerica has select businesses operating in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $84.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2022.

