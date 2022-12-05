Executives from eBay and Golden State Foods Join GS1 US Board of Governors

Industry Leaders To Help Guide GS1 US Strategy To Support Members' Digital Transformation, Demand Planning and Supply Chain Resilience Efforts

EWING, N.J. , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US® has elected the following executives to the GS1 US Board of Governors: Scott Gaffney, vice president, product and engineering for search, browse, search engine optimization (SEO) and search monetization, eBay; and Brian Dick, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Golden State Foods.

Gaffney and Dick join an accomplished group of leaders who help guide the GS1 US strategy to drive greater adoption and use of GS1 Standards across healthcare, apparel, general merchandise, retail grocery and foodservice sectors to increase supply chain efficiency and visibility.

"The expertise of these executives, coming from two of the world's most innovative companies in e-commerce, will be instrumental as we continue to support our members with their own supply chain challenges and digital transformation initiatives," said Bob Carpenter, president and chief executive officer, GS1 US. "As business challenges persist, Scott's and Brian's skillsets will aid in the optimization of our members' supply chains to meet the needs of today's curious and connected consumers."

With more than 20 years of professional experience, Gaffney leads the product portfolio at the center of all eBay customer journeys focused on buying and selling products, which encapsulates the end-to-end user experience, core back-end search engine infrastructure, artificial intelligence research and development, advertising serving and modeling, and the SEO platform. Prior to eBay, Gaffney was the vice president of engineering and research at Yahoo! for 15 years, where he delivered customer success outcomes across search, Yahoo! Labs and more. Gaffney received his Ph.D. in artificial intelligence from the School of Computer Science at the University of California, Irvine, where he also received his master's and bachelor's degrees in computer science as well as his bachelor's degree in economics.

At Golden State Foods, Dick oversees all global food manufacturing and logistics operations for the $6 billion supplier to the foodservice and retail industries. The company services more than 200 leading brands (125,000-plus restaurants and stores) from its 50-plus locations on five continents. Dick provides strategic leadership and direction for all worldwide activities to ensure the attainment of all quality, cost, timeliness, safety and customer satisfaction objectives and company financial and growth goals. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Dick earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and modern languages from Queens University Belfast.

The GS1 US Board of Governors comprises executives from leading organizations including: Amazon; The Coca-Cola Company; Dot Foods, Inc.; eBay, Inc.; Golden State Foods; Google; The J.M. Smucker Company; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; PepsiCo; The Procter & Gamble Company; Publix, Inc.; PVH Corp.; Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada; Sysco Corporation; Topco Associates LLC; Wakefern Food Corp.; and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. The full list is available at: www.gs1us.org/bog .

For more information about GS1 US, visit www.gs1us.org .

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

For more information, please visit www.gs1us.org.

