Motto Mortgage Paradise Group Now Open in Florida

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Florida market.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Florida. Motto Mortgage Paradise Group is now open in the picturesque Bonita Springs serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage Paradise Group is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Scott Dixon and Matt Carter, who together have 20+ years' combined experience in managing corporations including a Fortune 500 company.

"Motto Mortgage Paradise Group offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Bonita Springs," said Scott Dixon and Matt Carter. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Scott Dixon and Matt Carter will also serve as operations managers and loan originators for the office. The duo are mortgage experts that take great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership. Leveraging their professional backgrounds and strong work ethics they work tirelessly to guide their clients and partners through the home purchase and refinance processes smoothly. As members of the Naples Area Board of Realtors, Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association, Florida Realtors, and other local associations, they know the local community both as mortgage professionals and neighbors and can help you through the nuances of the local market.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Paradise Group can be reached at 239-221-2550. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

About Motto Mortgage Paradise Group:

Motto Mortgage Paradise Group (NMLS #2400299) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida located at 27975 Old 41 Road Suite 212, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. To learn more, please visit www.mottomortgageparadisegroup.com or call 239-221-2550.

Scott Dixon NMLS:1961004

Matt Carter NMLS: 1932817

