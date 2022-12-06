Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Again Selects Hughes for Managed Network Services Contract

Hughes provides optimal connectivity to agencies across Pennsylvania

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for more than 50 years, today announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania again selected Hughes as a provider of managed network services under the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Last User Connectivity contract. After an initial four years, the renewed agreement enables Hughes to offer statewide agencies its HughesON™ portfolio of end-to-end solutions, including managed broadband, SD-WAN, and VoIP.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo. (PRNewswire)

"Hughes has been a trusted partner to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania since 2018 and we are honored to have the opportunity to continue supporting the state agencies that serve Pennsylvanians every day," said Mike Tippets, vice president at Hughes. "Across the country, government agencies depend on their networks to meet constituent needs – whether for cloud-based applications, accessing public records or connecting remote sites via broadband – and we're proud to help them get the connections they need at a competitive price."

Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, among other Commonwealth agencies, depend on managed services from Hughes through the Last User Connectivity Contract.

The largest non-carrier provider of enterprise connectivity in North America, Hughes partners with more than 450 carriers of all types – including cable, DSL, fiber, 4G/LTE, 5G, and geostationary and low Earth orbit satellite – to deliver the optimal high-performance, enterprise-grade network connection in any location. Hughes optimizes networks on a site-by-site basis to meet price, security and performance requirements—with a single source for network design, implementation, billing and ongoing help desk support.

In addition to serving local governments through state-specific contract vehicles, Hughes is the first and only satellite broadband provider on the NASPO ValuePoint contract, offering service coast-to-coast. Hughes is also an authorized provider of high-speed broadband access to schools, libraries, and rural health care providers under the E-rate program.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

