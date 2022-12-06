NCS Technologies, Inc. Opens New Headquarters

New Facility Holds One of the Largest Manufacturing Lines in the Washington Metropolitan Area

MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS Technologies, Inc. (NCS) has opened a new, state-of-the-art 108,000 square-foot energy-efficient headquarters facility on 8.4 acres located at 9601 Discovery Boulevard in Innovation Park. The corporate expansion marks a major milestone for the company which has been based in Prince William County since 2002. NCS chose to locate its new facility in Innovation Park for its accessibility, security, and proximity to its major customers.

The installation of an advanced manufacturing line in this new facility allows NCS to quadruple its manufacturing, integration, and 3D printing capacities. The line is one of the largest and most network capable in the Washington Metropolitan Area. It can launch several thousand computers onto the Internet simultaneously and will serve as the foundation for NCS to expand its presence in the pre-provisioned IT asset deployment service market.

NCS along with ancillary entities employ approximately 200 people in corporate, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and service functions serving our customers located in both the U.S. and overseas. "NCS has experienced significant growth over the past few years," said An Van Nguyen, NCS president. "Our new $20+ million headquarters now operates with tight integration of our entire business operations under one roof, which promotes efficiency, fosters creativity and adds new flexibility, agility, and velocity to our processes."

About NCS Technologies

Founded in 1996, NCS Technologies is a privately held small business specializing in computer manufacturing and system integration. NCS designs and manufactures its products to meet specific security, environmental, and technology requirements. NCS also integrates and delivers computing and printing (including 3D) solutions. Its customers include many federal agencies, all branches of the military, and private corporations.

