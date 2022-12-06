New FlorLink SmartHub for Retail Enterprises Now Connected by Sequans Monarch 2 Cellular IoT Module

SmartHub delivers actionable intelligence to improve both security and sales

PARIS and NEWPORT, R.I., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules, and FlorLink, IoT technology and solutions provider, collaborated on FlorLink's new SmartHub retail solution, which is now connected to the cloud by Sequans Monarch cellular IoT connectivity technology. SmartHub includes a large suite of sensors that can monitor multiple sales floor conditions and send customized notifications to sales floor associates on their mobile devices, thereby instantly improving security and increasing sales opportunities.

"The FlorLink SmartHub is well-designed and delivers on its promise to streamline retail operations," said Louis Chuang, VP of Sequans' massive IoT business unit. "We are very pleased to work with the FlorLink team integrating our Monarch technology into their new SmartHub that is destined to become a very important and valuable retail IoT solution."

FlorLink's SmartHub is designed to be the brains of the retail sales floor. The SmartHub collects incoming alerts from cameras and motion detectors, call buttons, customer smartphones, online orders, and environmental sensors, and then sends alerts to a variety of communication devices, including staff tablets and smartphones, digital signage, or in-store paging. All in-store event data is then sent to the Microsoft Azure cloud portal via the Sequans Monarch connectivity solution. The SmartHub has been certified by a leading North American mobile operator, and previous versions of the device have been installed in major retail chains throughout North America (US and Canada).

"We are very excited to see our SmartHub becoming a truly universal solution now that it is connected via ubiquitous and ultra-reliable cellular," said Mark Barnes, FlorLink CEO. "We chose Sequans' Monarch technology because of its ease of integration, and because of Sequans' proven track record in cellular IoT and great customer support, which enabled us to bring our Monarch-enabled SmartHub to market in record time."

Monarch 2 GM02S is the industry's most advanced LTE Cat M1/NB1/NB2 connectivity solution. It is based on Sequans' second-generation Monarch 2 chip platform, which is designed and optimized to support massive IoT. Monarch 2 provides significant improvements in performance and power consumption, while providing seamless migration for Monarch 1 customers because it is based on Sequans' existing LTE-M/NB-IoT protocol stack—one of the most mature and proven in the entire LTE ecosystem. Monarch 2 GM02S features a very small yet cost-effective form factor and it is an ideal connectivity solution for a wide range of IoT applications, including utility meters, sensors, trackers, and wearables for applications including smart home, smart city, ehealth, industrial, retail, agricultural, financial, and security.

According to Allied Market Research, the demand for IoT solutions in the retail market is growing rapidly and expected to reach $177.9 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The FlorLink SmartHub will be on display in Sequans' meeting room at CES 2023, Venetian Expo, Toscana 3603, January 5-8, 2023.

About FlorLink

FlorLink is a leading provider of IoT technology and solutions dedicated to Connecting People, Places, and Things™ for enterprise sectors including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and banking. FlorLink delivers a comprehensive portfolio of smart devices, platform integration, and analytics enabling organizations to profit from the IoT. FlorLink's IoT Platform delivers real time data and insights on dwell time alerts, requests for customer assistance, temperature monitoring, device health and maintenance, and much more. For more information, visit www.FlorLink.com

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

