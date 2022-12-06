Talroo Wins 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation

Out of 1,000 nominations, Talroo joins 135 winning organizations from across the country that were honored in the fall 2022 List of Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation by The National Association for Business Resources.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo , the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, is pleased to announce it was named to the fall 2022 List of Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation . The honor, awarded by The National Association for Business Resources (NABR), is decided by an independent research firm that evaluated 1,000 organizations and selected only 135 based on a number of key measures relative to the other nationally recognized winners. With more than 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, NABR has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work for winners are not ranked.

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program. "They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees."

"We are honored to have earned a spot on the 2022 Best and Brightest list," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "A pillar of our mission is to hire the very best talent in our industry and continue to create a company culture that encourages a growth mindset from all of our employees. I'm pleased we've been able to cultivate that kind of atmosphere while continuing to help our customers hire essential workers."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation winners will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in February 2023. All winning 2022 companies will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in The Wall Street Journal.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Charlotte, Miami, Denver, Nashville, New York, Pacific Northwest, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies, as well as the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list, for six consecutive years. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

