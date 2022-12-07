Ancora Training Awarded Contract by Tarrant County as the Approved Commercial Drivers License Training Provider for Governmental Agencies in Tarrant County

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Training has been awarded a contract by Tarrant County as the approved CDL training provider for governmental agencies in Tarrant County. Ancora Training, one of the country's largest CDL training providers, offers driver training programs that educate students on safety standards, routine truck maintenance, driving techniques, as well as rules and regulations of the road.

"With our headquarters in Arlingtons, Texas, it means a lot to be selected as the preferred truck driver training provider for Tarrant County," said Natalie Williams, Vice President of Client Operations for Ancora Training. "We are proud to play a role in making our communities safer, helping potential drivers achieve their goals and providing our neighbors with the services they may be looking for."

In addition to being the CDL training provider for Tarrant County, members of the Tarrant County Cooperative (TCC) of governmental agencies located across the state can piggyback onto Tarrant County's contract with Ancora and form interlocal agreements with the CDL training provider knowing Ancora has been fully vetted and selected following a competitive bid process.

"From local delivery drivers to long haulers, the trucking industry makes the world go round. Our role is to help more drivers get on the road during a driver shortage that has real impacts on our way of life," said Jeffrey Burkhardt, Ancora Senior Director of Operations, Commercial Driver Training. "With classroom and hands-on training sites located across the state, we look forward to providing Tarrant County and its cooperative member agencies access to the training they need to operate successfully."

With small class sizes, Ancora's driver training programs are led by industry experienced trainers who provide instruction as well as insight into what it's like to be a truck driver. Ancora's Tarrant County contract includes the following employee training programs:

Class A CDL Training offers a balance between classroom learning and on-the-road training to prepare participants for the CDL licensing exam. Once licensed, individuals can operate tractor-trailers on the road and at pick-up and delivery points. The program requires 160 hours and can be completed in as little as four weeks.

Class B CDL Training offers a balance between classroom learning and on-the-road training to prepare participants to take a licensing exam that allows them to operate tractor-trailer vehicles weighing over 26,001 pounds. The program requires 160 hours and can be completed in as little as four weeks.

Tanker and Hazmat Endorsement Training prepares participants for supplementary knowledge tests that allow drivers to transport liquids (once the tests are passed and the endorsements are acquired). The N Endorsement is required for drivers to transport liquids or gas in tank vehicles. The H Endorsement is required for drivers to transport hazardous materials. The X Endorsement combines the N and H endorsements so drivers can transport liquid hazardous materials such as diesel or gasoline in a tank vehicle. The course requires 6 hours of training.

Ancora's CDL employee training programs emphasize:

Vehicle inspections

Defensive driving

Range maneuvers

Motor carrier safety regulations

Trip planning

Cargo handlings

Size/weight laws

General maintenance procedures

Accident prevention

Located in North Texas, Tarrant County is home to more than 2.1 million people, making it the third most populous county in Texas and the 15th in the United States. Ancora's headquarters is located in Tarrant County in the city of Arlington, where classroom training takes place at a nearby campus. On-the-road training is held in Irving, Texas.

As one of the largest CDL training providers in the country, Ancora offers hands-on, instructor-led, and online training across the United States. Public and customized training is available for groups and individuals at a business's site, or online.

About Ancora Education

Ancora Education is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America's labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven technical education training programs specializing in healthcare, IT, business and skilled trades including CDL truck driving and other custom solutions. Ancora Education owns and operates six private, post-secondary school brands with 22 campus locations across the nation and offers focused training programs with corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Ancora Education network schools include: Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT). Workforce solutions are provided by Ancora Training and Ancora Corporate Training. Learn more at www.ancoraeducation.com.

