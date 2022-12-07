ATSG (Optanix) Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

After two consecutive years as a "Challenger," ATSG Optanix has been recognized as a Leader.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optanix, an ATSG company, has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services (MNS). Placement in the Magic Quadrant for MNS is based on Gartner analysts' evaluation of ATSG Optanix's ability to execute and its completeness of vision among the vendors in the MNS market.

This is the first time that the company has been named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant, after two consecutive years as a Challenger.

According to Gartner, "a provider in the Leaders quadrant demonstrates the ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of its MNS offerings. Leaders have the ability to shape the market and provide complete and differentiating services, as well as global service and support. Leaders maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

"One of the evaluation criteria is Market Responsiveness/Record which talks about Ability to respond, change direction, be flexible and achieve competitive success as opportunities develop, competitors act, customer needs evolve and market dynamics change. This criterion also considers the vendor's history of responsiveness."

"It is an honor for our organization to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG. "We are dedicated to our customers and partners ongoing success, and we believe our Managed Network Services business represents a cornerstone of ATSG's leading, innovative services, as an integral part of our overall Intelligent IT Solutions as a Service offerings."

"It is rewarding to obtain this acknowledgement of our company," said Edmond Baydian, CTO of ATSG Optanix. "We owe this recognition to our unwavering focus on managed network services, the continual service improvements we make to our AIOps monitoring and delivery management platforms, as well as our highly-accredited team."

Gartner estimates that by the end of 2024, 35% of enterprise buyers will demand MNS services to include near-real-time case management and consistently maintained data repository (CMDB) synchronization with enterprise IT service management (ITSM) tools.

ATSG Optanix's MNS offering takes an integrated organizational approach that combines people, processes, and technology into a comprehensive service assurance and full stack observability solution. The company occupies a unique space in the market as a longtime managed service provider with its own internally developed full-stack service assurance platform and global delivery model, providing customers with real-time dashboards and ITSM integrations.

The 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services is complimentary on the Optanix website here: https://www.optanix.com/lp/2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-managed-network-services.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett, Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, and Karen Brown. December 05, 2022.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ATSG Optanix:

ATSG Optanix, is the leader in intelligent business service assurance. The OPTX platform delivers predictive and proactive performance and availability management across hybrid infrastructures, with a focus on real-time communications use cases. It is available as a standalone solution or as the engine behind the Managed Network Service. For more information, please visit www.optanix.com.

ATSG is a global leader in transformational solutions as a service for today's digital enterprise. Through ATSG's service portfolio of secure Digital Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Collaboration and Client Experience, and Cybersecurity offerings, ATSG provides Intelligent IT as a Service leveraging its comprehensive Ai2 automation platform.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net. Like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG.

