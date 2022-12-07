Disney Cruise Line Returns to Tropical Destinations in the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico in Early 2024

Sailings include the Disney Dream's first full season of departures from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

CELEBRATION, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical destinations, on board magic and a variety of fan-favorite itineraries to the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico await Disney Cruise Line guests in early 2024. With two year-round home ports in the Sunshine State, including the first full season of sailings from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, along with voyages from Texas, Louisiana and California, guests of all ages will be able to escape winter with one-of-a-kind magical vacations at sea.

Disney’s award-winning pristine island, Castaway Cay, is reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests. The 1,000-acre island offers one-of-a-kind areas and activities for every member of the family. (David Roark, photographer) (PRNewswire)

Bookings open to the public on Dec. 15, 2022. For more details, visit the 2024 Itineraries page of disneycruise.com.

Sun-Drenched Getaways from South Florida

The Disney Dream will begin early 2024 with an assortment of cruises to the Bahamas and western Caribbean. Guests will choose from three- and four-night getaways to the Bahamas and five-night vacations to the western Caribbean, all of which will feature classic Disney Cruise Line experiences such as Broadway-style shows, innovative dining, character encounters and fireworks at sea.

All sailings from Florida will include a stop at Castaway Cay, a picturesque private island oasis reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests. Located in the turquoise waters of the Bahamas, Castaway Cay provides the ultimate escape with something for everyone, including adventure, relaxation and quality time with the family.

Tropical Vacations from Central Florida

The Disney Wish will kick off 2024 with three- and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, Disney Cruise Line's home port located just one hour from Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Cruises aboard the Disney Wish combine enchanting entertainment and numerous Disney Cruise Line firsts, bringing to life Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars stories around every corner of the vessel.

Also from Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy will continue seven-night sailings to the white-sand beaches of the eastern and western Caribbean. Disney Cruise Line guests on eastern Caribbean cruises will visit stops in Tortola and St. Thomas, while western Caribbean itineraries will feature the ports of Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Every Disney Fantasy sailing also includes a stop at Castaway Cay, along with several days at sea for families to enjoy all the fun and relaxation offered on board.

Caribbean Adventures from Texas and Louisiana

The Disney Magic will have two limited-time engagements in Galveston in early 2024. After ringing in the New Year from the Lonestar State, the ship will embark on Caribbean adventures ranging in length from four to six nights through the end of January. Upon returning for another month-long stint between March and April, the ship will sail cruises ranging from four to seven nights to the western Caribbean during the popular spring break period.

New Orleans will welcome the Disney Magic back for a second consecutive year in February 2024 with four-, five- and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean. Families will have the opportunity to arrive early or extend their vacation to enjoy jazz and jambalaya in the city that inspired Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Princess and the Frog."

Mexican Escapes from California

After returning from its inaugural season in Australia and New Zealand, the Disney Wonder will arrive in San Diego, California in March 2024 for three- to seven-night voyages to Mexico, including the Baja peninsula. Known for its vibrant culture, stunning beaches and saltwater adventures, families will be able to visit some of Mexico's most prized destinations, including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Ensenada, along with stops to the inviting shores of Catalina Island off the California coast.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

