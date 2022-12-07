EPAM Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services

EPAM's Salesforce practice earns a leadership position in the overall evaluation, marketing cloud and revenue cloud services

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an increasing demand for Salesforce-driven digital transformation, customers need a technology partner with the vision and expertise to help get the best results. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall's 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services—positioned as first-tier in best-performing vendor overall and leader in Marketing Cloud and Revenue Cloud Services. Additionally, EPAM was named an Innovator in MuleSoft, Commerce Cloud and Field Services.

"We're excited to be recognized by NelsonHall for our Salesforce Services and dedication to expanding our expertise and service offerings for customers looking to implement Salesforce-driven digital transformations," says Kevin Labick, Co-Head of Digital Engagement Practice at EPAM. "It's important for customers to use a technology partner with vision and expertise to help get the best results. As a first-tier vendor overall in Salesforce Services, we are confident in our ability to be a trusted partner for our customers now and in the future."

EPAM is a leading Salesforce partner and a member of seven partner advisory boards. With more than 15 years of experience and 2,400+ global experts in Salesforce, MuleSoft, and Tableau, EPAM is consistently rated 4.9 out of 5 stars in customer satisfaction. In 2021, EPAM acquired PolSource, an expert Salesforce Consulting Partner, to scale its growing Salesforce capabilities—Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Revenue Cloud, and industry accelerators. This followed an earlier acquisition of MuleSoft partner Ricston to scale the Salesforce API practice—enabling customers to leverage a multi-cloud approach, transform business and improve adoption for existing Salesforce clients.

"In just a few years, EPAM has expanded its Salesforce service capabilities from the core Sales and Service Cloud to next-gen products such as MuleSoft, Commerce, Marketing, Revenue Cloud and Vlocity," said Dominique Raviart, NelsonHall's IT Services Practice Manager. "EPAM is also developing new specialized services (for example, through integrating Revenue and Field Service Cloud) that NelsonHall believes are increasingly required by customers."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 and 2022 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

Forward-Looking Statements

